Singapore's Recycling Challenge: Quality Over Quantity as Global Markets Shift

Singapore's recycling rate has fallen, with experts citing global market shifts, rising logistics costs, and contamination as key factors. The nation's heavy reliance on exporting recyclables makes it vulnerable to foreign demand and stricter import standards. The solution requires a focus on improving the quality of recycled materials and building a more resilient domestic ecosystem.

Singapore 's recycling landscape faces a complex set of challenges that extend far beyond simply encouraging households to separate their waste. The national recycling rate has declined from 59 percent in 2019 to 52 percent in 2025, a drop that has sparked significant discussion.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Janil Puthucheary identifies "significant" shifts in the global economics of recycling as a primary factor. He notes that recycling has become harder to sustain commercially due to disruptions in logistics, volatile commodity prices, and tighter import restrictions imposed by receiving countries. This situation raises a critical question: why are Singapore's recycling efforts so heavily dependent on global freight and market conditions?

Experts point to a combination of structural and economic factors. Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School describes the industry as facing a "double whammy.

" On one hand, rising energy costs, fueled by geopolitical conflicts, increase the expenses of collecting, transporting, sorting, and processing recyclables. On the other hand, technological improvements in extracting and processing virgin raw materials mean manufacturers may find it cheaper to use new materials instead of recycled ones. This economic calculus makes it difficult for recycled materials to compete on price.

As Prof Loh explains, the entire supply chain-from shipping to processing-adds cost, and if a buyer can choose a lower-cost item made from virgin material, they often will. Consequently, the economics of recycling are not currently favourable for expansion. The global market for recyclables has fundamentally changed. Countries that once accepted mixed or lower-quality recyclables, including many in Asia, have now tightened contamination standards and restricted imports of low-quality materials.

Assistant Professor Lee Kuah from James Cook University Singapore states that the global economics have shifted from "sending it somewhere cheaper and useful" to "proving that it is clean, sorted and economically useful.

" Clean aluminium cans and cardboard retain market value, but mixed paper, oily food packaging, contaminated plastics, and wet recyclables may become worthless or even costly to process. Singapore is particularly vulnerable because approximately 90 percent of its recyclable waste-metal, paper, glass, and plastics-is exported, primarily to other Asian countries, as noted by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in a parliamentary reply.

This export dependence is driven by Singapore's limited land availability, which constrains the number and scale of domestic recycling facilities. Because most recyclables are processed overseas, Singapore does not fully control their eventual recovery. Prof Kuah emphasizes that recycling outcomes depend on overseas demand, commodity prices, shipping costs, foreign import rules, and the willingness of other countries to accept Singapore's materials.

If overseas buyers reduce demand, tighten standards, or offer lower prices, some materials may become uneconomical to recycle and could be incinerated instead. This is especially relevant for household waste, where the domestic recycling rate lags behind the non-domestic rate. The core challenge is not just export dependence, but its combination with contamination from mixed-stream collection and weak global demand for recycled materials.

Against this backdrop, the national strategy cannot simply focus on getting more people to recycle; ensuring that recyclables are of sufficient quality is just as important. A clean and well-sorted stream is essential to attract buyers and keep materials in the circular economy.

Non-governmental organizations, such as Zero Waste SG, are leading education and advocacy efforts to change public behaviour, with executive director Mr Rayner Teo noting that many people assume collected recyclables are automatically recycled, when in reality they must first find a market. The path forward requires a multi-pronged approach. Strengthening domestic recycling capabilities could reduce reliance on volatile export markets, though land constraints make large-scale expansion difficult.

Improving the quality of recyclables at the source-through better public education on what can and cannot be recycled, and how items should be prepared (e.g., rinsing containers)-is crucial to meet overseas standards. Exploring new technologies and partnerships to add value to recyclables locally might also enhance their economic viability. Ultimately, Singapore's recycling system must adapt to a new global reality where quality, not just quantity, determines success.

The goal is to build a more resilient and self-sufficient ecosystem that can withstand external shocks and truly advance the nation's zero waste ambitions





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