Singapore's Rental Market: A Tale of Stubborn Landlords and Cautionary Tenants

The Singaporean rental market is characterized by a high degree of tolerance for vacancies among landlords, strict financing limitations, and a lack of confidence among tenants. This 'stickiness' in the market makes it difficult for rents to fall quickly, and the recent increase in leasing transactions may reflect caution and flexibility rather than confidence.

Singaporean landlords' refusal to lower rent despite vacancies is rooted in their tolerance for vacancies and strict financing limitations. This 'stickiness' in the rental market makes it difficult for rents to fall quickly, even when market sentiment weakens.

Most landlords are unshakeable in their views of fair rent, and tenants, mostly foreigners, have limited options due to high prices and the 60% Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty. The recent increase in leasing transactions may not reflect confidence in the rental market, but rather caution and flexibility in the face of uncertainty. Vacancy rates outside the Core Central Region (CCR) have increased, while the CCR saw a slight reduction in vacancy rates.

The experience on the ground feels 'relatively subdued,' despite the higher leasing volume. Savills' latest Q1 2026 rental report shows that the basket of high-end non-landed homes rose 1.7% quarter-on-quarter to $6.15 psf, with rental rates in prime areas rebounding by 7% since the last down market. The completion of new projects in the CCR may lead to a greater variety of options for tenants





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singaporean Landlords Rental Market Vacancy Rates Leasing Transactions Core Central Region High-End Non-Landed Homes Rental Rates Prime Areas Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Encourages Entrepreneurship for Young PeopleThe Minister of State for Manpower highlighted efforts to bring entrepreneurship opportunities upstream, including venture capital firm East Ventures’ “My First $1000” programme, which gives youths aged 14 to 18 seed capital to run business ideas in real market conditions. Singapore already has an entrepreneurial streak, and it should be nurtured from a young age.

Read more »

Singapore's Foreign Minister Says North Korea Focuses on Self-Reliance and Military DeterrenceSingapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stated that North Korea is not ready to open significant communication channels with the U.S. or South Korea, choosing instead to focus on self-reliance and military deterrence. He made these remarks after a five-day trip to Northeast Asia, including a visit to North Korea, where he observed signs of economic progress despite sanctions and isolation.

Read more »

Singapore and Vietnam Strengthen Ties as President Lam VisitsSingapore and Vietnam are strengthening their ties as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Singapore comes to a close. The visit has reaffirmed the strong and multifaceted relationship between the two countries, with a focus on key areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and undersea cable development.

Read more »

Vietnam President To Lam to Make State Visit to SingaporeVietnam President To Lam will make a state visit to Singapore from May 28 to 31, 2025, at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Read more »