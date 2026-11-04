Singapore cross-border wealth to grow 9% annually to US$3.3 trillion by 2030: Julius Baer

Singapore's cross-border wealth is set to grow at 9% a year from US$2.1 trillion in 2025 to US$3.3 trillion by 2030. Julius Baer's Asia head Jimmy Lee says Asian wealth is shifting from preservation to diversification and succession planning.

Singapore's cross-border wealth is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 9% between 2025 and 2030, from about US$2.1 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) to US$3.3 trillion, according to Boston Consulting Group.

This would place the city-state among the faster-growing major wealth centres, alongside Hong Kong, which is projected to expand at the same rate. Singapore has become Julius Baer's second-largest global hub after Switzerland. Its workforce grew from 34 in 2006 to more than 1,350 this year. The Swiss private bank serves clients across more than 25 markets from Singapore, where its multinational workforce has expanded over 20 years since it set up shop in the Republic.

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Shift From Preservation To Diversification

Asian wealth is changing from preservation to diversification, succession planning and family governance. Younger heirs and tech founders want global equities, alternatives and discretionary portfolio management. Julius Baer says Singapore is a leading safe haven because of neutrality and strong governance.

The region and globe are turning to Singapore to manage their wealth as their focus shifts from preserving fortunes to diversifying investments, succession planning and transferring wealth to the next generation, Julius Baer's Asia head Jimmy Lee told The Straits Times. Singapore's rise as a global wealth management centre has mirrored the evolution of wealth across Asia, said Lee, a veteran private banker who became the bank's head of Asia-Pacific in 2016.

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In the past, Asian wealth was primarily focused on wealth preservation, he said. Many clients were first-generation entrepreneurs who had built their businesses through challenging economic conditions and were focused on protecting capital. Portfolios were often concentrated in familiar regional markets, with equity trading playing a central role. Alternative investments, sustainability and philanthropy were less prominent considerations.

Digital assets had yet to emerge as an investable asset class, he said. Meanwhile, Singapore was strengthening its regulatory framework and financial infrastructure, helping to establish its position as a trusted financial centre. Today, the landscape has become more diverse and client priorities have evolved. The rich have shifted their focus from wealth preservation to diversifying investments, succession planning and transferring wealth to the next generation, says Jimmy Lee, Julius Baer's Asia head.

Next Generation Wealth Management Priorities

A new generation of wealth holders, including second- and third-generation family members, as well as entrepreneurs from sectors such as technology, fintech and e-commerce, are placing greater emphasis on diversification across geographies and asset classes, Lee said. Interest in global equities, alternative investments and thematic opportunities has increased. Discretionary portfolio management, where a licensed portfolio manager makes buying and selling decisions on clients' behalf without requiring prior approval for each trade, has become more widely accepted.

As intergenerational wealth transfers continue across Asia, families are also taking a more structured approach to managing wealth. Succession planning, family governance and long-term stewardship have become increasingly important alongside investment performance. Singapore's development reflects many of these trends, Lee said. Supported by a stable regulatory environment, financial resilience and a deep ecosystem of financial expertise, it has become an important centre for wealth management and family offices in the region.

More than a quarter of Julius Baer's global business today originates from Asia, spanning clients, assets under management and talent. Lee said the bank's presence in the region reflects two decades of sustained investment and commitment. Building long-term relationships in Asia requires local expertise, continuity and a willingness to invest through market cycles, he said.

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We view our presence here as long-term, underpinned by the belief that enduring client relationships are built through consistency, proximity and a deep understanding of local markets, he added. Singapore is also an important centre for innovation for Julius Baer, which in 2021 established Launchpad, its dedicated innovation lab in the Republic, to test and incubate disruptive tech solutions, including digital assets and generative AI.

Lee said that as client needs continue to evolve, Singapore will remain central to how the bank develops new capabilities and delivers the next generation of wealth management. In a new report on Asian safe havens, Julius Baer said market volatility driven by artificial intelligence, rising geopolitical tensions and growing government debt has prompted investors to rethink how best to protect their wealth. Traditional safe-haven assets, including US Treasuries, gold and the Japanese yen, have delivered mixed results in 2026.

Singapore As Regional Safe Haven

While investment returns remain important, investors are increasingly looking at whether a country can protect their families, wealth, businesses and assets, while offering security and flexibility in citizenship options. Singapore is well-placed to capitalise on this shift, due to its reputation for neutrality, strong governance and sophisticated financial and legal services. The report named Singapore and Hong Kong as Asia's leading safe-haven financial centres, but said they serve different purposes.

Singapore's neutrality and extensive connections across Greater China, South-east Asia and India make it a natural destination for capital from a broad range of markets. Hong Kong, in contrast, remains primarily a gateway for mainland Chinese wealth. Tech-fuelled growth has created massive wealth in Asia, which accounts for about 30% of global millionaire wealth. This has created significant demand for wealth management services across the region.