Singapore's S$120M Tengah Reservoir Begins Operations After 10-Year Development

Singapore's new S$120 million Tengah Service Reservoir has started operations, providing treated water to 42,000 homes and a future industrial zone. Built using innovative slipform construction and situated at Tengah's highest point for gravity-fed distribution, the project highlights long-term water planning and environmental stewardship.

Singapore's newest service reservoir, the Tengah Service Reservoir, has officially commenced operations in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the nation's water infrastructure. This S$120 million project, a decade in the making from initial planning, will supply treated drinking water to approximately 42,000 households and support the upcoming industrial precinct within the Jurong Innovation District.

Construction, which began after planning started in 2016, was completed in November 2025 using the slipform construction method-a first for a service reservoir in Singapore. This technique involved a continuous, 24-hour concrete pour over seven days to create seamless circular walls, minimizing construction joints and reducing the long-term risk of water leakage.

The reservoir's strategic location at the highest point in Tengah, about 40 meters above sea level, leverages gravity to distribute water to nearby estates, significantly lowering the energy required for pumping. The facility comprises two massive tanks, each roughly five storeys tall, with a combined storage capacity equivalent to about 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

It plays a crucial role in Singapore's water system by storing treated water before delivery, smoothing out daily demand fluctuations, and providing a buffer during peak usage or unexpected disruptions. Remote monitoring via PUB's centralised control system ensures water quality, with checks for bacteria, pH levels, and residual chlorine. An innovative fish activity monitoring system has also been installed as an additional safeguard.

Given its construction within a forested area, PUB implemented comprehensive environmental mitigation measures, including wildlife shepherding during site clearance, careful checks for nesting areas prior to tree removal, and temporary barriers to prevent animals from entering construction zones. These steps reflect an increasing emphasis on balancing major infrastructure development with biodiversity conservation as new towns are built.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, speaking at the opening of Singapore International Water Week, highlighted the reservoir as a prime example of long-term infrastructure planning that anticipates and prepares for future demand. He stressed that such investments are about building capacity and ensuring a robust, reliable water network for future generations.

The event also saw the announcement of a separate S$12 million PUB investment to develop water-efficiency and recycling solutions specifically for water-intensive wafer fabrication plants and data centres. Mr. Gan noted that while public funding is vital, tackling larger challenges will necessitate stronger partnerships with private investors and institutions to scale up water projects effectively. The Tengah reservoir underscores Singapore's proactive approach to water security, building essential infrastructure long before it is needed to sustain growth and development





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