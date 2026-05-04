Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Visit Pahang and Terengganu

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will undertake a four-day visit to Pahang and Terengganu in Malaysia from May 4th to 8th, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Singapore 's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is embarking on a significant four-day visit to Malaysia , specifically focusing on the states of Pahang and Terengganu , from May 4th to May 8th.

This trip underscores the robust and growing relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, aiming to further strengthen the longstanding ties with both the states and their respective leadership. The visit is strategically timed to build upon the positive momentum generated through recent bilateral exchanges, reinforcing Singapore’s commitment to a multifaceted partnership with its neighbor.

The Pahang leg of the visit, spanning from May 4th to May 6th, is undertaken at the gracious invitation of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Sultan of Pahang, and Her Majesty Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. This demonstrates the high level of respect and personal connection between the leadership of both nations.

During his time in Pahang, Senior Minister Lee will be granted a formal audience with Sultan Abdullah, signifying the importance placed on the royal relationship. He will also be honored with a luncheon hosted by the Sultan and Tengku Ampuan, providing an opportunity for more intimate discussions and strengthening personal bonds. Beyond the royal engagements, Senior Minister Lee is scheduled to meet with Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other key state officials.

These meetings will focus on exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange. The discussions are expected to cover potential joint projects and initiatives that can benefit both Pahang and Singapore. The visit to Pahang is not merely a ceremonial one; it is a working visit designed to yield tangible outcomes and solidify the partnership between the two entities.

Following the engagements in Pahang, Senior Minister Lee will proceed to Terengganu for a one-day visit on May 7th. This visit will center around meetings with Terengganu Chief Minister Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other prominent state leaders. Similar to the Pahang meetings, the discussions in Terengganu will aim to identify opportunities for closer cooperation and explore potential areas for collaboration.

While the specific agenda for the Terengganu meetings remains to be detailed, it is anticipated that discussions will encompass topics such as sustainable development, infrastructure projects, and investment opportunities. The inclusion of Terengganu in the itinerary highlights Singapore’s commitment to engaging with all states in Malaysia, recognizing the unique strengths and potential of each region. This comprehensive approach underscores Singapore’s desire for a broad and inclusive partnership with Malaysia.

Accompanying Senior Minister Lee on this important visit will be his wife, Ho Ching, demonstrating the personal commitment to fostering strong relationships. The delegation also includes Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, and a team of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ensuring a well-rounded and informed representation of Singapore’s interests.

The presence of such a high-level delegation further emphasizes the significance of this visit and Singapore’s dedication to strengthening its ties with Malaysia





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