Singapore's SG Alert Emergency System to Launch Progressively, Starting with Singtel Users

Singapore's new SG Alert mass emergency notification system, designed to bypass network congestion and silent modes, will be rolled out gradually to mobile users. Singtel users will be the first to receive alerts in May, followed by StarHub, M1, and Simba users in subsequent years. The system utilizes cell broadcast technology for rapid and reliable communication during critical incidents, complementing existing emergency response platforms.

Singapore is set to significantly enhance its public safety communication with the progressive rollout of a new mass emergency alert system, known as SG Alert. This advanced system is designed to overcome common communication hurdles, including high network traffic and silent mode settings, ensuring critical information reaches the public during severe incidents. The initial phase of deployment will commence in May, beginning with users of Singtel.

Subsequently, the system will be extended to StarHub subscribers by the close of 2026. M1 and Simba users are slated to receive SG Alert capabilities by mid-2027, according to an announcement from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday, April 17. To rigorously assess the system's effectiveness, the SCDF plans to conduct an islandwide public test specifically for Singtel network users on May 10 at 12:00 PM. Further details regarding this test will be disseminated closer to the event. The development of SG Alert is a collaborative effort involving key government agencies and industry partners, including the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and Singtel. At its core, SG Alert utilizes cell broadcast technology, a globally recognized standard that facilitates the simultaneous delivery of multiple messages across local mobile cellular networks. Importantly, this technology operates without the need for personal data collection, as highlighted in a media factsheet released by the SCDF. A key advantage of SG Alert is its operational independence from mobile data services. This ensures that alerts can still be transmitted even during periods of intense network congestion or peak usage, thereby bolstering Singapore's emergency communication framework through secure, rapid, and dependable mobile outreach. Following the public testing on May 10, Singtel users will begin receiving SG Alert messages during emergencies. Users of other mobile network operators will continue to receive alerts via traditional SMS. Unlike the new SG Alert messages, standard SMS alerts lack distinctive notification tones and are unable to bypass a device's silent mode settings, making them less effective in critical situations. The SCDF emphasizes that SG Alert serves as a crucial addition to existing emergency communication channels. These include the established public warning system, which employs a network of sirens to alert citizens to aerial, land, or sea-based attacks, as well as natural and other man-made disasters. Complementary platforms such as the SGSecure app remain vital, offering a broader range of functions beyond immediate emergency notifications, such as public education campaigns and scam alerts. The SGAlert system was formally presented by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs, Edwin Tong, in August 2025, and its importance was further underscored during the Ministry of Home Affairs' Budget 2026 debate in February. Minister Tong previously articulated the system's role in leveraging innovation for effective disaster management and emergency message dissemination. SG Alert will be exclusively activated for emergencies necessitating immediate public action for self-protection, such as major fires, chemical incidents, or terror attacks. Upon receipt of an alert, the public is instructed to carefully read the message and adhere to the provided instructions. The alert will contain essential information, including a concise description of the incident, the affected geographical areas, recommended protective measures, and official sources for further details. The SCDF stated that the cell broadcast technology enables these emergency alerts to reach the public within seconds. To guarantee uninterrupted access to SG Alert, all mobile devices must be updated to the latest operating system. Specifically, compatibility is ensured with Apple iOS 26.4 and later, or Android OS 12 and above, with the most recent Google Play system update from February 1, 2026, onwards. These alerts will manifest as prominent pop-up notifications with the distinct header SG Alert, accompanied by a unique, attention-grabbing alert tone and a vibration pattern lasting up to 10 seconds, differentiating them from standard SMS alerts. Crucially, these alerts are designed to bypass device settings like 'do not disturb' or silent mode. Some older mobile devices might display the header as Presidential alert due to compatibility constraints, though the SCDF is working towards standardizing the header. While primarily intended for mobile phones, SG Alert may also reach other cellular-enabled devices such as tablets and smartwatches. The SCDF also reassured the public that SG Alert does not collect or track personal data, functioning as an integrated safety feature for which users cannot unsubscribe. The system empowers the SCDF to activate alerts islandwide or target specific affected regions





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