Singapore's Stance on International Law and Maritime Security in a VUCA World

Singapore emphasizes the importance of upholding international law, particularly regarding transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, to protect national interests and global trade amid geopolitical uncertainties.

In a world characterized by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), countries must clearly define their national interests and principles to navigate the evolving global landscape. This assertion by Professor Joseph Liow, Dean at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, highlights the critical importance of upholding international law and a rules-based order, particularly in areas crucial to global trade and security.

This emphasis comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, specifically concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy supplies. The adherence to established legal frameworks, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), becomes paramount in protecting national interests and ensuring the free flow of commerce. This stance is further underscored by the statements of prominent figures like Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber, who have both voiced support for the principle of free transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global trade.\The debate over the Strait of Hormuz highlights the delicate balance between national interests, international law, and global economic stability. Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan emphasized the importance for Singapore to uphold the right of transit passage, rejecting any negotiations on toll payments or safe passage for ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The principle of freedom of navigation, guaranteed by UNCLOS, is seen as essential for global trade. Similarly, UAE Minister Sultan Al Jaber emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a natural passage governed by UNCLOS, which ensures the right of transit and not a privilege that can be granted or withheld. Conditional passage, he argued, is a form of control that could set a dangerous precedent, undermining global trade and economic stability. These discussions reflect the importance of maintaining open international straits and sea lanes, as any disruptions to the flow of goods and resources would have devastating effects on economies worldwide. The potential consequences of blocked shipping lanes, as pointed out by Nicholas Lim, Senior Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), extend beyond consumer goods, impacting livelihoods across the globe. The economic ramifications of such disruptions include inflation, shortages, and overall economic instability.\Singapore's commitment to upholding international law is rooted in its national interests and its dependence on global trade. With sea trade contributing significantly to its gross domestic product, maintaining a rules-based order is vital for its economic prosperity and survival. Professor Liow explains that in a volatile world, alignment with international law as a principle, is important. Singapore is positioning itself with international law, not necessarily aligning with specific nations, because its national interests are in upholding an international legal framework. The need for countries to be clear about their national interests and principles is a crucial strategy for navigating an unstable global environment. The recent developments in the Middle East, with various shifts and uncertainties, emphasize the urgency of adhering to international law as a cornerstone of stability. The principles of transit passage and freedom of navigation are particularly relevant in the context of the Strait of Hormuz, where any attempts to control or restrict passage would have serious repercussions for global trade and economy. In order to function and be safe in the complex world we live in, upholding international laws is of utmost importance for small countries like Singapore and global powers alike, highlighting the interdependence of nations in the current global economic and political landscape





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