Singapore's Stance on Strait of Hormuz: Transit is a Right, Not a Privilege

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan clarifies Singapore's position on the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the right of transit passage and the country's commitment to international law.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan emphasized that transit through waterways is a right, not a privilege, during a parliamentary session on April 7, 2026. Responding to a question from Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi regarding potential engagement with Iran or consideration of paying tolls for Singapore an vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, Dr. Balakrishnan unequivocally stated Singapore 's stance.

Singapore will not negotiate for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as doing so would undermine fundamental principles of international law. He clearly articulated that transit passage is a right, not a privilege granted by bordering states, nor a license to be requested or a toll to be paid. He drew a parallel to the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, emphasizing their significance as vital international navigation waterways, a principle enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which Singapore is a signatory. The minister also made it clear that the principle of freedom of navigation applies even to states that have not ratified UNCLOS, and is not a way out of international rules.\Dr. Balakrishnan further elaborated on Singapore's position, highlighting the country's commitment to upholding international law regardless of geopolitical considerations. He pointed out the strategic importance of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, where a larger volume of maritime oil and container trade flows compared to the Strait of Hormuz. He underscored the critical nature of these waterways and emphasized the non-negotiable principle of freedom of navigation for ships and planes, stressing its profound significance for Singapore. He stated that it is important to take a categorical position, because International law and UNCLOS is the constitution of the oceans. Dr. Balakrishnan mentioned that he had engaged with Iran's foreign minister before the current conflict and expects to do so again, but he drew a clear line regarding negotiations over safe passage. He made it clear that Singapore cannot negotiate for safe passage of ships or negotiate on toll rates, because to do so would implicitly erode this legal principle. He characterized Singapore's approach as being grounded in principle rather than geopolitics. Dr Balakrishnan explained that he can not take sides, even if that means that Singapore can not negotiate on safe passage or pay toll rates.\Providing an update on the situation, Dr. Balakrishnan confirmed that the government is closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz. The Maritime and Port Authority is in close contact with shipowners and operators of Singapore-flagged vessels in the region, ensuring safety and providing necessary support. Singapore is actively engaging with international and regional stakeholders to facilitate safe transit through the waterway. Efforts include discussions with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and member states regarding the potential establishment of a safe maritime corridor, following a recent extraordinary session of the IMO council. Additionally, Singapore is collaborating with regional counterparts to explore further arrangements. Dr. Balakrishnan also highlighted the humanitarian dimension of the issue, emphasizing the well-being of maritime workers aboard vessels. He also touched upon the broader global context, warning of a more volatile international environment and its potential consequences. He emphasized that being an oasis of safety, security, cohesion, wealth and military ability is not enough if the region is engulfed in conflict, as no oasis can be completely safe in such circumstances. Singapore is committed to maintaining its principled stance on international law while actively working to ensure the safety and security of its vessels and citizens amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape





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