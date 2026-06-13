Singapore's Superman: How a 61-year-old expat uses marathon runs to overcome past bullying and support charity

Simon Trevor Wood, a 61-year-old expatriate in Singapore, has become a viral sensation for running in a Superman costume. His unusual public appearances are more than a quirky hobby; they are a manifestation of his journey from a bullied child to a resilient adult who uses running to raise money for charities. From surviving a traffic accident to dancing in a famous music video and building a career across multiple countries, Wood's life story underscores his philosophy of perseverance and continuous learning. This article delves into the motivations and history behind Singapore's real-life Superman.

A 61-year-old expatriate in Singapore has become a local internet sensation due to his distinctive habit of wearing a Superman costume while running marathons and participating in fitness events across the city-state.

Simon Trevor Wood, originally from London, England, first garnered widespread attention after a TikTok video of him waiting at a road crossing following a warm-up run for the Singapore Cancer Society's Relay For Life 2026 accumulated over 600,000 views in March. His unusual public appearances have since drawn hundreds of thousands of views on social media, with curious onlookers frequently filming and sharing his encounters.

Wood, who has been pictured at locations such as Jurong Lake Gardens, embraces the Superman persona not merely as a costume but as a symbol of using one's strengths for the benefit of others, channeling his passion for running into charitable fundraising efforts. This approach mirrors the ethos of the iconic superhero, who dedicates his life to humanity's welfare, albeit with Wood's own twist rooted in personal resilience and adventure.

Wood's motivation for his unusual public appearances is deeply intertwined with his personal history. Born in the 1960s during an economic crisis in Britain, he faced significant challenges in his youth. With a smaller build and striking platinum-blond hair, he often became a target for bullying at school, suffering physical and emotional torment for food, money, and simply for being different. During that era, such issues were rarely discussed openly, forcing him to endure in silence.

A pivotal moment came at age 13 when a traffic accident left him wheelchair-bound for three months. The incident, involving a motorcyclist who struck him and his mother at a pedestrian crossing, resulted in a fractured right leg in three places and required over 70 stitches. His arduous recovery involved extensive physiotherapy to relearn how to walk. Rather than succumbing to despair, Wood used the experience as a catalyst for transformation.

He began rigorous training-weightlifting, martial arts, swimming, and long-distance running-which not only restored his physical health but also eradicated the bullying, as his newfound strength and confidence commanded respect. This period of overcoming adversity laid the foundation for his later philosophy: when faced with setbacks, one must rise with resilience and a positive attitude.

Wood's life story is characterized by a remarkable diversity of experiences across multiple continents and industries, reflecting a mantra instilled by his father: 'Never be a jack of one (trade), be a jack of many.

' After leaving school at 16, he started at the supermarket chain Tesco, advancing from a trolley boy to store manager within six years, all while working part-time from age 14. Concurrently, he pursued a parallel career in entertainment as a dancer in live shows featuring major music acts of the 1970s and 1980s, such as Boney M and the Pet Shop Boys.

His most famous appearance came in Bonnie Tyler's iconic music video for 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' (Turn Around), which has amassed over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Wood can be seen in several scenes, including as a solitary schoolboy with glowing eyes and as a dancer in swimming trunks and a leather jacket.

His outgoing nature and willingness to seize opportunities led him to work across Europe and later in New Zealand, engaging in agriculture and even running a successful business. Now based in Singapore, he continues to study and learn, believing that knowledge is power.

His current venture is a startup aimed at transforming community events, while his superhero runs serve both as a personal mission and a tribute to the resilience he forged through his early struggles, embodying his mantra: 'When you're down, you can't stay down. You've got to get up-no retreat, no surrender.





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Singapore Superman Marathon Charity Bullying Resilience Simon Trevor Wood Expat Viral

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