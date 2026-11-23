A FIS survey reveals low confidence in bank fraud prevention among Singaporeans, while LexisNexis and FICO highlight AI risks. This article analyzes the impact of deepfake scams.

New data from financial technology firm FIS indicates that a significant portion of Singapore residents lack confidence in their financial institutions' ability to prevent digital fraud or recover lost funds. Only 43 percent of the 1,000 surveyed individuals expressed certainty that their bank could successfully stop a scam before the money left their account, highlighting a substantial gap between consumer expectations and perceived security.

Survey Results On Fraud Recovery Confidence

The financial security landscape in Singapore appears fragile when examining the specific metrics regarding restitution for victims of online deception. According to the FIS survey, merely 36 percent of respondents believed they would successfully recover their money after falling victim to a scam. This statistic underscores a pervasive sense of vulnerability among consumers who rely heavily on digital payment systems for their daily financial transactions.

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The findings suggest that the current safety nets provided by banking institutions are not sufficiently reassuring to the general public. When trust in the mechanism for fraud prevention and recovery is this low, it creates an environment where citizens may hesitate to fully adopt new digital financial tools or may seek alternative, potentially less secure, methods to manage their wealth.

Rise Of AI Deepfake Targeting Vectors

A disturbing trend identified in the same survey is the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence-driven deception tactics. Nearly one in three Singaporeans, specifically 32 percent, reported that they or someone within their immediate social circle has been targeted by an AI deepfake or impersonation scam. This figure illustrates the escalating sophistication of criminal operations that leverage technology to bypass traditional human skepticism.

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Konstantin Poptodorov, the director of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, provided further context on these emerging threats in a 2026 interview with Asian Banking & Finance. He confirmed that his team actively investigates cases involving fake identities, fabricated documentation, and deepfake videos. These tools allow scammers to create highly convincing personas that can trick both individuals and automated verification systems alike.

Poptodorov also noted that some individuals are actively participating in these fraudulent ecosystems by selling their own identities for illicit activities. This internal component of the fraud network adds another layer of complexity for banks and financial regulators who must distinguish between genuine customer behavior and sophisticated impersonation attempts.

Consumer Sentiment On AI Oversight Mechanisms

The relationship between customers and banks is evolving as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in financial security protocols. Over half of the survey participants, amounting to 52 percent, stated they would trust their bank more if it utilized AI to monitor their accounts for fraud on a continuous basis. This indicates a strong desire for proactive, technology-driven protection against financial crimes.

However, this trust is conditional and comes with significant reservations. While 52 percent favored AI monitoring, 15 percent expressed that they would trust their bank less under such a system. This minority view suggests that there is still a segment of the population that fears over-surveillance or incorrect algorithmic flagging of legitimate transactions.

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More critically, 57 percent of respondents demanded a guaranteed refund for any errors made by AI systems before they would fully entrust the technology with their money. Additionally, 47 percent insisted on having a human being available to step in and override AI decisions. These requirements highlight the necessity for hybrid security models that combine automation with human oversight.

Regulatory And Data Privacy Barriers

Beyond consumer psychology, structural barriers remain significant hurdles for the widespread adoption of AI in financial services. A study by FICO identified data privacy and security concerns as the primary obstacles preventing broader implementation. Financial institutions must navigate complex regulatory landscapes while ensuring that the very tools designed to protect data do not inadvertently expose sensitive customer information.

Regulatory and compliance risks were also cited as major concerns in the FICO report. As banks integrate more AI tools, they face stricter scrutiny regarding how data is collected, stored, and processed. The potential for non-compliance with international and local data protection laws poses a significant financial and reputational risk to institutions moving too quickly without adequate safeguards.

These challenges are compounded by the rapid pace of technological change. As seen with KLA opening a new semiconductor equipment facility in Ang Mo Kio to bolster local expertise, the infrastructure supporting these technologies is being built in real-time. This rapid development requires equally rapid regulatory adaptation to ensure that the safeguards keep pace with the capabilities of the tools themselves.