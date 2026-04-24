Singapore Schoolgirl's Bowing Gesture Goes Viral, Inspiring Online Debate and Smiles

A Singaporean secondary school student has captured the internet's attention with her habit of bowing to motorists as she crosses the road, a gesture inspired by Japanese culture and a recent social media trend. The student explains her motivation and the reactions she receives.

A secondary school student in Singapore has become a viral sensation after being filmed repeatedly bowing to motorists as she crosses the road. The practice, initially observed and shared on social media platforms like Reddit in early April, quickly gained traction and sparked widespread discussion.

Dashcam footage captured the student, identified as Liu Kexuan, performing a deep, respectful bow and offering a bright wave to passing cars. This gesture, rooted in traditional Japanese greetings emphasizing respect and gratitude, resonated with many online viewers, while others playfully speculated about its origins, linking it to a recent TikTok trend focused on introducing Japanese culture to Singapore.

Liu Kexuan, a Secondary 1 student at Bartley Secondary School, explained that she began the practice approximately three months ago, inspired by the online trend. She clarified that her actions are entirely voluntary and stem from a genuine desire to express her appreciation to drivers. Despite the attention and the humorous reactions from some, particularly her friend, she remains unfazed and continues her daily ritual.

Her friend, who accompanies her on her morning walk to school, finds the bowing amusing and jokingly suggests Liu is somewhat eccentric. Liu emphasizes that her mother did not prompt or encourage this behavior; it is a personal expression of politeness. The positive reinforcement she receives – smiles and waves from drivers – further motivates her to continue. She finds joy in these small interactions and views them as a rewarding aspect of her morning commute.

Importantly, Liu demonstrates a strong sense of situational awareness. She is careful to only perform the bow when it is safe to do so, ensuring there is sufficient time and pedestrian traffic at the crossing. This responsible approach highlights her understanding of road safety and her consideration for both herself and drivers. The incident has generated a lighthearted conversation about cultural exchange, politeness, and the unexpected ways in which social media can amplify seemingly small acts of kindness.

While some may view it as an unusual behavior, Liu’s actions have undeniably brought a moment of positivity and a touch of Japanese etiquette to the streets of Singapore, prompting reflection on the simple gestures that can brighten someone’s day. The story serves as a reminder that even small acts of gratitude can have a ripple effect, fostering a more courteous and appreciative environment.

The viral spread of the footage also underscores the power of online platforms to connect people through shared experiences and unexpected moments of joy. It’s a testament to the fact that genuine kindness, even in a simple bow, can resonate with a wide audience





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