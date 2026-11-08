Singapore Schools Rethink PE Curriculum With Outdoor Cooking And Modified Sports

Singapore schools are transforming physical education by integrating outdoor cooking, map navigation, and modified sports to build lifelong health skills.

Physical education classes in Singapore are shifting away from traditional drills toward immersive, skill-based learning that emphasizes safety, adaptability, and real-world application. This transformation is evident in lessons that replace standard sports equipment with mess tins, matchsticks, and tommy cookers to teach risk assessment and fire maintenance. The Ministry of Education is actively updating its physical education syllabus to ensure students develop physically competent and confident individuals who can embrace lifelong, active, and healthy living beyond their school years.

Outdoor Cooking Enhances Risk Assessment Skills

Ministry of Education master specialist Mr Wong Liang Han stated that the curriculum is evidence-informed, developmentally appropriate, current, and future-oriented, focusing on three interconnected learning areas: physical activity, outdoor education, and physical health and safety. At Yishun Town Secondary School, head of department for PE and co-curricular activities Karthikesan Kumar supervised a class of Secondary 2 students during an outdoor cooking lesson on Oct 16, 2026, where they learned to assess risks and maintain a fire while cooking instant noodles.

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The lesson objective required students to assign specific roles such as safety in charge, logistics in charge, and chef to manage the task effectively. Karthikesan Kumar explained that the department designs lessons based on school profiles, available venues, and teacher expertise while staying true to the syllabus. The outdoor education component also includes map navigation and tent pitching, allowing students to engage with nature through adventure-based learning that builds confidence and competence.

Modified Sports Adapt To Student Abilities

At Waterway Primary School, students are playing badminton using modified rules and equipment to focus on fundamental skills rather than just the game itself. PE head of department Foo Sze Ling stated that lower primary students learn key concepts like attack and defense in net barrier games, while upper primary students explore three categories of games: net barrier, striking and fielding, and territorial invasion.

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Foo Sze Ling noted that they use portable, adjustable nets and racquets of different lengths to cater to varying abilities, ensuring every student can participate meaningfully. Primary 6 students participate in these adapted lessons on May 11, 2026, picking up basic skills in lower primary before deepening their knowledge across a range of sports in upper primary to discover personal interests and strengths.

Collaborative Development Ensures Safety And Relevance

The Ministry of Education develops the physical education curriculum through a collaborative process involving institutes of higher learning and agencies such as the Health Promotion Board, Sport Singapore, and National Parks Board. Mr Wong Liang Han emphasized that the goal is to help students understand that with enough practice, they can improve their abilities in any active physical activity they choose.

Students at Waterway Primary School have expressed appreciation for the varied approaches, with Divij Pasam describing a recent badminton doubles lesson as special due to the focus on teamwork and coordination. The curriculum aims to develop competent participants in primary school and confident participants in secondary school, allowing students to apply skills and knowledge more independently.

Future Focus On Lifelong Healthy Living

Primary school students continue to learn fundamental motor skills and concepts through athletics, dance, gymnastics, and games alongside health practices such as personal hygiene, regular physical activity, and healthy eating. The overarching goal is to create a sustainable foundation for physical well-being that extends far beyond the classroom environment.

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Karthikesan Kumar observed that opponents have different playing styles, which forces students to explore techniques and adapt their strategies accordingly. This dynamic approach ensures that physical education remains engaging and relevant, preparing students to handle the physical demands and social interactions of adult life with confidence and skill.