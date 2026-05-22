Singapore Scientists Introduce New Method to Boost Rice Yield and Reduce Emissions

Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory scientists have introduced a new method to improve rice yield and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By combining alternate wetting and drying, fertilizers, and a resilient rice variety, the farmers observed better harvests with reduced water and fertilizer usage. This innovative approach is also aimed at controlling methane emissions from rice production processes.

Rice cultivation has long been a notable contributor to global emissions. Scientists from Singapore's Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory are working with farmers in Indonesia, Laos, and India to boost rice yield while cutting greenhouse gas emissions .

A new method involving a different concoction of fertiliser, a more weather-resilient rice variety, and a different irrigation method called alternate wetting and drying (AWD) has been introduced to farmers. The farmers have observed immediate positive impacts with reduced water and fertilizer requirements. TLL is also aiming to cut methane emissions from the rice production process. The project has received an environmental award and is in large-scale trials in Indonesia, Laos, and India.

The focus is on improving the farmers' livelihoods by increasing yields and income while lowering inputs





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Sustainable Farming Rice Yield Improvement Greenhouse Gas Emissions Methane Production Alternate Wetting And Drying Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory

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