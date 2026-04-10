Singapore Secures LNG Supply Assurance from Australia Amidst Global Energy Concerns

Singapore and Australia reaffirm their commitment to ensuring uninterrupted trade in essential goods, including LNG and refined fuels. The leaders agreed to expedite negotiations for a legally binding agreement to solidify energy supply chains and address potential disruptions in a volatile global landscape.

Singapore has received assurances from Australia regarding the continued supply of liquefied natural gas ( LNG ), amidst escalating energy concerns stemming from global instability, as confirmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday, April 10th. During a joint press conference with Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Wong, also the finance minister, emphasized Singapore 's commitment to supplying refined fuels to Australia , provided that upstream supplies remain uninterrupted.

Both nations are actively working towards formalizing this commitment through a legally binding agreement. PM Wong highlighted the importance of their partnership in a world characterized by increasing volatility, stating that Singapore and Australia are choosing to remain open and collaborative. He expressed confidence that their partnership will not only help them navigate the current challenges but also emerge stronger and more resilient as a result. This visit follows a March announcement where Singapore and Australia pledged to collaborate on ensuring the uninterrupted flow of critical goods, including LNG and refined fuels like diesel. Singapore relies heavily on imported natural gas for approximately 95% of its electricity generation. Australia, a major LNG producer globally, fulfills roughly one-third of Singapore's natural gas requirements. Australian government statistics from 2025 further indicate Singapore's position as Australia's largest supplier of refined petroleum products. The two countries had previously committed to accelerating negotiations towards an arrangement for trade in essential supplies, as part of the upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 (CSP 2.0). The CSP 2.0, established in October 2025 during PM Wong's initial visit to Australia as head of government, includes provisions for a legally binding agreement, encompassing consultation and early notification mechanisms in the event of potential supply disruptions. On Friday, PM Wong revealed that extensive discussions on the protocol have taken place, with an agreement to expedite negotiations and aim for a swift conclusion. He framed the initiative not solely as a response to the current crisis but as a crucial step in establishing dependable supply chains for a future marked by greater uncertainty. Beyond these critical agreements, both countries will also initiate dialogues to address energy and trade challenges. Prime Minister Albanese underscored the crucial role of cooperation, given the mutual dependence on each other for energy resources, in effectively responding to global energy disruptions. He emphasized that collaboration as partners and neighbors is the most effective approach and expressed his eagerness to continue engaging with PM Wong. Following the meeting between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday, April 10th, both leaders jointly announced their agreement to ensure the continuous flow of trade between their respective countries, covering key commodities like oil and gas. PM Albanese was also hosted for a luncheon by PM Wong. In a Facebook post released on Thursday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described Australia as a close friend of Singapore and emphasized their partnership across various sectors, including trade, investment, defense, security, and cooperation in digital and green economies. The year 2025 marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Australia. Minister Balakrishnan reinforced the significance of these ties in an uncertain world and expressed the commitment to strengthen cooperation, fostering stability and prosperity within the region. On the morning of Friday, April 10th, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was hosted for a visit to Jurong Island





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