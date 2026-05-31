Singapore Security Union Backs Officers Verbally Abused by Hong Kong Principal

The Union of Security Employees defends officers after Hong Kong school principal Lee Cheuk-hing verbally abused them at SAFRA Jurong. Police report filed, investigations ongoing.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) in Singapore has issued a strong statement defending security officers who were verbally abused by a Hong Kong school principal during an incident at SAFRA Jurong on May 22.

The confrontation began when a chartered tour bus carrying 34 students from Hong Kong stopped on double yellow lines outside the venue during a busy childcare pick-up period, blocking traffic. Security officers instructed the driver to move to a designated drop-off area or another spot to avoid obstruction, but the instructions were rejected. The principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School, Lee Cheuk-hing, then engaged in a heated argument with the officers, using profanities and taunts.

The situation only de-escalated after parents who had arrived to collect their children intervened and asked the driver to move. The union stated that it stands firmly behind the officers, who were placed in an incredibly challenging operational environment while trying to keep the premises safe.

USE emphasized that abuse is never part of a security officer's job scope, citing the Private Security Industry Act and the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA), and maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment. One of the officers involved has since lodged a police report regarding the verbal abuse and obstruction. The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report was received and investigations are ongoing.

SAFRA also publicly supported its officers, stating that they were acting within the scope of their duties to maintain safety and traffic flow at the entrance. Following the incident, Lee Cheuk-hing apologized after reviewing the incident, and Hong Kong's Education Bureau requested a detailed report, reminding schools that educators may face professional consequences for misconduct. The incident sparked widespread online discussion, with many netizens criticizing Lee's behaviour.

Some social media users questioned whether the principal's conduct was influenced by the racial background of the officers, while others debated whether security officers should have maintained a calmer tone during the exchange. Many argued that while frontline officers deserve courtesy and respect, they should also remain composed and professional when handling difficult members of the public.

The union reiterated that harassment should never be accepted as part of the job and urged the public to treat frontline professionals with basic decency, cooperation, and respect. The incident has renewed conversations about how people speak to those enforcing rules and maintaining order, serving as a reminder that following instructions, staying calm, and treating frontline workers with respect can prevent minor disputes from escalating into international headlines





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Singapore Security Officers Verbal Abuse Hong Kong Principal SAFRA Jurong

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