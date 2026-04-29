Singapore Seeks Private Sector to Build Hydrogen-Ready Power Plants

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is inviting proposals for the construction of three new Combined Cycle Gas Turbine units, designed to be hydrogen-ready, to meet Singapore’s growing electricity demand and ensure power system reliability by 2032.

Singapore is proactively addressing its future energy needs with a significant initiative announced by the Energy Market Authority (EMA). Recognizing the consistent growth in electricity demand and the paramount importance of a stable and reliable power system, the EMA is actively seeking private sector involvement in expanding electricity generation capacity.

This strategic move is designed to ensure Singapore remains well-equipped to power its economic growth and meet the evolving needs of its population. The core of this plan revolves around the construction, ownership, and operation of new Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) units, a proven technology for efficient and flexible power generation. The EMA’s approach isn’t simply about adding more capacity; it’s about future-proofing Singapore’s energy infrastructure.

A key element of the request for proposal is the requirement for these new units to be hydrogen-ready. This forward-looking design anticipates a future where hydrogen plays a more substantial role in the energy mix, allowing for a transition to cleaner energy sources without compromising on reliability. The inclusion of hydrogen readiness demonstrates Singapore’s commitment to sustainable energy practices and its alignment with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The target completion date for these three hydrogen-ready CCGT units is set for 2032, providing a clear timeline for developers and signaling a long-term vision for Singapore’s energy landscape. This timeframe allows sufficient time for planning, construction, and integration into the existing power grid. The EMA’s invitation to the private sector is a testament to its belief in the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing complex energy challenges.

By leveraging the expertise and investment capabilities of the private sector, Singapore can accelerate the deployment of new generation capacity and maintain its position as a leader in energy efficiency and sustainability. The request for proposal (RFP) process is a crucial step in selecting qualified partners to undertake this important project. It will allow the EMA to evaluate proposals based on a range of criteria, including technical feasibility, economic viability, and environmental performance.

The EMA will be looking for developers who can demonstrate a strong track record in power generation, a commitment to safety and reliability, and a clear understanding of Singapore’s energy policies and regulations. The successful bidders will play a vital role in shaping Singapore’s energy future, contributing to a more secure, sustainable, and affordable power supply.

Beyond the immediate benefits of increased capacity and hydrogen readiness, this initiative is expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and attract investment in the energy sector. It also reinforces Singapore’s commitment to being a responsible global citizen, actively working towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. The EMA’s proactive approach to energy planning is a model for other nations facing similar challenges, demonstrating the importance of long-term vision, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to innovation





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Singapore Energy Electricity EMA CCGT Hydrogen Power Plants Renewable Energy Energy Market

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