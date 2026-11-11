Singapore Sees Highest BTO Flat Applications Since October 2024

A record 35,600 applicants are vying for nearly 8,000 BTO flats in the November exercise, driven by rising interest and increased eligibility.

In the November exercise, Singapore is set to record the highest number of applications for Build-to-Order ( BTO) flats since October 2024, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on 11 November. The Housing and Development Board ( HDB) launched 7,964 flats across seven projects in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

High Demand for BTO Flats

More than 35,600 applicants were vying for nearly 8,000 BTO flats, a median application rate of 2.6 applicants per flat for first-timer families, and 8.2 for first-timer singles. The Housing and Development Board (HDB) attributes the high demand to the rise in eligible applicants under the increased income ceilings and pent-up demand.

Also read HDB November 2026 BTO Launch Sees Four Applications Per Flat Across Six Towns

Toa Payoh Hillside Project Attracts Most Applicants

Among families, Toa Payoh Hillside attracted the most applications with 5,980 applicants vying for 584 four-room units. Experts attribute the high number of applications to the project's excellent location near the Caldecott MRT station and the first shopping mall in Toa Payoh.

Precise Pricing and Amenities Drive Popularity

The indicative price range for a 90 to 93 sq m four-room flat at Toa Payoh Hillside was between S$558,000 and S$832,000, making it a favorable option for home buyers. Additionally, the residents will benefit from nearby amenities in the Toa Payoh Integrated Development, featuring sports facilities, a polyclinic, a library, and a town park, opening by 2030。

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Nature Reserve Location Fuels Demand for Tengah Project

The Plantation Dew project at Tengah drew 7,111 first-timer single applicants, thanks in part to its location near the Jurong Region Line and the upcoming ACS (Primary) relocation. Prospective buyers value transport connectivity and access to educational institutions, as well as the town's ongoing transformation into an established residential community.

Key Takeaways and Future Developments

The final number of applications will be published at 2 pm on 12 November. With increased interest in Singapore's BTO flat market, the National Development Ministry aims to address the housing needs of Singaporeans. Future developments in HDB towns and new projects will shape the landscape of Singapore's property market in the coming years.