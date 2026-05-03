Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Visit Pahang and Terengganu

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Pahang and Terengganu from May 4th to May 8th to meet with state leaders and strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysia.

Singapore 's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is embarking on a significant visit to Malaysia , specifically to the states of Pahang and Terengganu , from May 4th to May 8th.

This trip underscores the continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia, focusing on fostering closer ties with individual state governments. The visit, announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday, will involve a series of meetings with key leaders in both states, demonstrating a proactive approach to regional diplomacy and collaboration.

During his time in Pahang, Senior Minister Lee will be granted an audience with the Sultan of Pahang, a gesture of respect and a symbol of the importance Singapore places on its relationship with the state's royal institution. He will also engage in discussions with Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other prominent state officials. These meetings are expected to cover a range of topics, including economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and potential collaborations in areas of mutual interest.

The aim is to identify and pursue avenues for enhanced partnership that benefit both Pahang and Singapore. The visit to Pahang is particularly noteworthy as it provides a platform for direct engagement with the state leadership, allowing for a deeper understanding of their priorities and challenges. This direct dialogue is crucial for building trust and fostering a more robust and sustainable relationship.

Following his engagements in Pahang, Senior Minister Lee will travel to Terengganu, where he will meet with Terengganu Chief Minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders. This marks a significant occasion, as the last Singaporean political officeholder to visit Terengganu was then Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education Maliki Osman in 2023.

The PMO emphasized that Senior Minister Lee’s visit is a continuation of the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges, reinforcing Singapore’s long-standing and diverse connections with Malaysia’s states and their respective leaders. The delegation accompanying Senior Minister Lee includes his wife, Ho Ching, Minister for Law Edwin Tong, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This comprehensive delegation highlights the importance Singapore attaches to this visit and its commitment to a productive and meaningful dialogue with the Malaysian states. The visit comes after recent pledges by Singaporean Prime Minister Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to strengthen ties and address outstanding issues, following a ‘buka puasa’ event, further solidifying the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship.

The focus will be on building upon existing collaborations and exploring new opportunities for cooperation, contributing to the overall stability and prosperity of the region. This visit is not merely a symbolic gesture but a concrete step towards deepening the multifaceted ties between Singapore and Malaysia at the state level





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