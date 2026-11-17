A new survey reveals that only 32 percent of pre-frail seniors in Singapore take action against frailty, highlighting a critical gap between knowledge and behavior in healthy aging.

A significant portion of Singapore's aging population is failing to act on health knowledge, with a recent survey indicating that only 32 percent of pre-frail seniors are taking steps to maintain their well-being. This disparity between awareness and action highlights an urgent need for targeted interventions as the nation's demographic shifts toward an older society. The data, drawn from over 800 respondents aged fifty and above, underscores the complexity of encouraging healthy behaviors in later life.

Survey Reveals Gap in Healthy Aging Actions

The comprehensive survey was commissioned by SPH Media and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to understand the health behaviors of older citizens. Conducted through the Kantar Profiles Audience Network between August and September 2026 by the independent market research firm Kantar, the study polled more than 800 participants, including both seniors and their caregivers. The findings reveal that while 86 percent of respondents claim to know exactly what it takes to stay healthy as they age, only 49 percent are actively implementing these measures. This gap widens considerably for pre-frail seniors, who are beginning to exhibit signs of losing strength, energy, and independence, with only 32 percent engaging in proactive health maintenance.

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Case Study Demonstrates Community Support Benefits

Samad Sulaiman, a 79-year-old resident of Canberra, and his wife Esah Ahmad, 77, represent a successful counter-narrative to these statistics. Living in a one-room public rental flat, the couple exercises up to three times a week at the Blossom Seeds' active ageing centre (AAC). Samad, who underwent knee operations on both legs two years ago, previously relied heavily on a walking stick and could not walk far without resting. Esah, who previously ran a nasi padang stall for a decade until it closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, discovered the centre through a neighborhood poster. Her initiative led Samad to join the inaugural batch of twelve seniors in the twelve-week Say No to Frailty (SNTF) programme in 2024, transforming his mobility and outlook.

Structured Program Combats Physical Decline

The Say No to Frailty programme, developed by the Singapore Institute of Technology in partnership with Yishun Health and TOUCH Community Services, is designed for seniors over sixty showing signs of pre-frailty. It is currently run at twenty-seven community-based organizations, including active ageing centres. Participants attend two-hour weekly sessions that combine strength and balance exercises with education on fall prevention, healthy eating, and managing chronic conditions. Active ageing centres themselves serve as community-based drop-in hubs where seniors can access health services, build social connections, and even volunteer, providing a holistic support system that addresses both physical and social isolation.

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Barriers Include Motivation and Gender Differences

Despite the availability of resources, significant barriers prevent seniors from acting on their health knowledge. The survey identified lack of motivation as the top obstacle for 44 percent of respondents, followed closely by physical limitations at 42 percent and other health limitations at 41 percent. Lim Jun Pei, a senior consultant in Geriatric Medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, explains that unhealthy habits are often ingrained over decades, making new routines difficult to adopt. She notes that many seniors lack a sense of urgency until serious health problems emerge, delaying preventive care. Furthermore, men represent only about a quarter of the 1,300 seniors participating in activities at Blossom Seeds, suggesting gender-specific engagement challenges.

Future Strategies Target Specific Senior Needs

Dolly Cheng, director of the Active Ageing Division at the Agency for Integrated Care, suggests that men may be more motivated by activities with clear purposes or shared goals, such as volunteering or mentoring, rather than traditional recreational activities like singing or flower arrangement. Samad Sulaiman prefers smaller groups of around twenty participants, finding that larger sessions with up to forty seniors are less conducive to his comfort. His wife continues to engage in communal meals and chair yoga, illustrating how social incentives can drive participation. Addressing the pre-frailty crisis requires tailored approaches that overcome motivational deficits and accommodate the diverse preferences and physical limitations of Singapore's aging population.