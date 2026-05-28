Singapore Shipping Executive Teo Siong Seng Extends Leave Amid Price-Fixing Allegations

Teo Siong Seng, chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and executive chairman of PIL, has extended his leave of absence from various roles following allegations of price-fixing and market manipulation in the shipping container industry. The US Department of Justice has named Teo and six other executives from major container manufacturers in an alleged conspiracy that led to a significant increase in shipping container prices between 2019 and 2021.

Singapore's shipping executive Teo Siong Seng has extended his leave of absence from various roles, including his position as chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), effective June 8.

This decision comes amidst allegations of price-fixing and market manipulation in the shipping container industry. Teo, who serves as the CEO and chairman of Hong Kong-based Singamas Container Holdings, is one of seven executives named by the US Department of Justice in a conspiracy involving major container manufacturers. The alleged scheme led to a doubling of standard shipping container prices between 2019 and 2021, significantly boosting profits during the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain crisis.

Internal communications, as revealed in court documents, show Teo and other executives discussing strategies to avoid detection, such as 'keeping low key' and deleting potentially incriminating emails. Other companies implicated include China International Marine Containers (Group), Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment Co, and CXIC Group Containers Co. If convicted, the defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to US$1 million for individuals, and US$100 million for corporations, with the potential for higher fines based on the gains from the crime or losses suffered by victims





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Teo Siong Seng Singapore Business Federation Price-Fixing Shipping Container Industry US Department Of Justice Singamas Container Holdings

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