Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira married lawyer and former sprinter Tan Zong Yang on November 21 in a ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Rochor. The couple, who got engaged in June 2024, celebrated with close family, friends and national athletes.

Renowned Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira and her former national teammate, Tan Zong Yang, exchanged vows at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on November 21.

The ceremony took place in Rochor and brought together close family, dear friends, and a distinguished guest list of current and former athletes from the national sporting community. The union marks a significant personal milestone for Pereira, who has recently dominated the Asian track scene. The wedding followed a series of major international competitions, including the Asian Games, where Pereira secured multiple medals.

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The event celebrated not just their love but also the support system that has helped Pereira thrive in elite athletics. The guest list included prominent figures from Singapore's sporting arena, highlighting the close-knit nature of the national team community. Fencing star Amita Berthier attended the ceremony, joining other notable athletes who have been part of Pereira's journey. Badminton player Yeo Jia Min was also present, accompanied by her husband, former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun.

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Their presence underscored the strong bonds between teammates across different sports disciplines. The atmosphere at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes was described as joyful and celebratory. Pereira looked radiant in her white wedding gown, while Tan Zong Yang appeared sharp in a cream suit.

According to photos shared on Instagram by the groom, Pereira wore a strapless floral white gown with a sweetheart necklace and corseted bodice, while Tan Zong Yang wore a beige suit with a dark bowtie and light pink boutonniere. The gathering provided a rare moment of relaxation and celebration for athletes who are typically focused on rigorous training schedules and international competition. Tan Zong Yang, 32, shared a series of Instagram Stories from friends and family about their big day.

Proposal and Engagement Details

Pereira's sister Seema posted a Story showing the couple making their exit through the aisle, with the caption Baby sis be married. The wedding party with the bride and groom was also featured in shared images, capturing the festive spirit of the occasion. The couple's path to the altar began with a romantic proposal on June 9, 2024. Tan Zong Yang proposed to Shanti Pereira near the historic Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.

This location is significant as it is nearby the venue where the shooting events of the Paris 2024 Olympics were held, adding a symbolic layer to their engagement story. The couple announced their engagement publicly in June 2024. Their courtship spanned three years, during which they supported each other through the intense demands of professional athletics. The Asian Games gold medallist has been dating the SEA Games 2022 bronze medallist since 2021.

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The wedding date was deliberately chosen to follow major competitions, including the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games. This timing allowed both partners to prioritize their athletic careers before transitioning to this new phase of their lives together. Pereira has openly credited her relationship with Tan Zong Yang for helping her maintain perspective during a demanding year. At thirty years old, Pereira recently competed at the Asian Games, where she defended her women's 100m and 200m titles.

Athletic Achievements and Support

She also secured a silver medal in the 100m sprint, further cementing her status as a top-tier sprinter. In an interview with Olympics.com, Pereira described their engagement as a beacon of hope during a challenging period. She noted that the relationship reminded her of the importance of life outside of sports. This balance has reportedly renewed her passion for athletics, allowing her to approach her training with a refreshed mindset.

Tan Zong Yang, a former SEA Games men's 400m bronze medallist, has transitioned into a career as a lawyer. Despite his new profession, he has remained a key support figure in Pereira's training regimen. Pereira mentioned that Tan made time to train with her, demonstrating his continued involvement in her athletic success. The couple's story highlights the challenges of maintaining a relationship while pursuing elite sporting goals.

Their union serves as an inspiration for other athletes balancing personal lives with high-performance careers. As Pereira continues to compete internationally, her personal happiness appears to be a driving force in her ongoing athletic journey.