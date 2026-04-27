Singapore Stall Nguan Express 88 Defies Inflation, Keeps Chicken Rice at $1.90

Nguan Express 88, a popular chicken rice stall in Singapore, is maintaining its incredibly low prices despite rising operating costs due to the global energy crisis, prioritizing affordability for its largely elderly customer base.

Singapore – Nguan Express 88 , a hawker stall located at 704 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, has become a beloved fixture in the local food scene, renowned for offering remarkably affordable chicken rice .

Last year, the stall gained significant online attention, quickly earning titles like “the cheapest chicken rice in Singapore” and “the best value meal in Singapore” due to its incredibly low prices – a mere S$1.90 per dish. This sparked a wave of positive reviews, with customers consistently praising the generous portion sizes, the aromatic and flavorful rice, and the overall value for money.

Nguan Express 88 offers a variety of options including whole soy chicken, roasted chicken rice, char siew rice, and soy chicken rice, all at the same unbelievably low price point. The stall’s popularity stems from its commitment to providing accessible and satisfying meals to the community. Despite the current global economic climate, marked by rising costs driven by the energy crisis stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, Nguan Express 88 remains steadfast in its dedication to affordability.

Owner Lim Yi Xing has confirmed that the stall has no plans to increase prices, particularly recognizing that a significant portion of their clientele consists of elderly individuals with limited financial resources.

“The area around our shop is mainly inhabited by elderly people, who make up more than half of our customers. Therefore, we will not raise prices, hoping that they can still enjoy a meal at an affordable price,” Mr. Lim explained. This decision reflects a business model centered around high sales volume and modest profit margins.

While the profit earned on each individual dish is relatively small, the stall’s ability to sell approximately 1000 orders daily demonstrates the viability of this approach. However, the ongoing conflict has undeniably impacted operating costs, with an overall increase of around 30%. Specifically, the cost of plastic bags has risen by 10%, and the price of diesel for their delivery trucks has jumped from S$500 to S$900 since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28th.

Fortunately, Nguan Express 88 benefits from having a central kitchen and a direct relationship with a chicken supplier, which helps to mitigate some of these increased expenses. The success of the original Ang Mo Kio stall has spurred expansion, with a new branch opening earlier this month at Block 156, Bukit Batok Street 11. Another outlet is slated to open in the Jurong West area in June.

The Bukit Batok location is already proving successful, selling around 300 orders of the S$1.90 chicken rice each day. This expansion demonstrates the strong demand for affordable, quality food in Singapore and Nguan Express 88’s ability to meet that demand. Mr. Lim’s commitment to maintaining low prices, even in the face of rising costs, is a testament to his dedication to serving the community and providing a valuable service to those who need it most.

The stall’s story is a heartwarming example of a business prioritizing social responsibility alongside profitability, and it continues to garner praise and support from Singaporeans across the island. The ability to maintain such low prices while navigating increased operational costs is a remarkable achievement, and Nguan Express 88 serves as a beacon of affordability in a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The expansion plans indicate a confident outlook for the future, and the continued success of the Bukit Batok branch suggests that the demand for their affordable chicken rice will remain strong. This is a business that understands its customer base and is committed to providing a valuable service, making it a true gem in Singapore’s vibrant hawker culture





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