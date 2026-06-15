Singapore Stands Ready to Assist Philippines After Deadly Earthquake

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed condolences to the Philippines following a deadly earthquake in Mindanao, with the country standing ready to assist as required. Filipinos in Singapore are mobilising donations and emergency supplies to support communities affected by the earthquake.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has sent condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr following last week's deadly earthquake in Mindanao. He says Singapore stands ready to assist as required.

Meanwhile, Filipinos in Singapore are mobilising donations, fundraising and emergency supplies to support communities affected by the earthquake. Volunteers, healthcare workers and community groups are helping overcome logistical challenges to deliver aid to hard-hit and remote areas. Relief organisations are also addressing urgent sanitation needs as thousands remain displaced, while assessments and recovery efforts continue on the ground. Filipinos in Singapore have been actively rallying support for those affected by the earthquake in Mindanao.

Organisations and individuals alike have been contributing generously to aid relief efforts, including donations of food, water, and clothing. The Singaporean government has also expressed its readiness to provide assistance, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sending condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The international community has come together to support the people of the Philippines in this time of need. Relief efforts are ongoing, with many organisations working tirelessly to deliver aid to those affected by the earthquake.

Despite the challenges, the resilience and determination of the Filipino people are inspiring, and the international community is committed to supporting them in their recovery efforts





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Singapore Philippines Earthquake Relief Efforts Aid

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