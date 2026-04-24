Singapore Still a Choice Despite Rising Costs, Says Long-Term French Expat

A French woman living in Singapore for seven years says she would still choose to live there in 2026, despite increased living costs, particularly housing, and a tighter job market for foreigners. She highlights the benefits of high salaries, low taxes, and quality of life, but acknowledges the challenges of affordability.

A French expatriate residing in Singapore for the past seven years recently undertook a personal reassessment: would she choose to live in the city-state again if faced with the decision in 2026?

Her conclusion was a resounding yes, despite acknowledging significant changes and a substantial increase in the cost of living, particularly concerning housing. Reflecting on her initial move in 2020, she described Singapore as feeling like an ideal location, citing its exceptional safety record, a vibrant and welcoming international community, a diverse and delectable culinary scene, and abundant career prospects.

However, she readily admits that the city has undergone considerable transformation in recent years, prompting her to question whether the initial appeal remains. Amandine, the expatriate, emphasizes Singapore’s continued strength as a prime destination in Asia for employment, especially for individuals seeking opportunities with international corporations and within the burgeoning tech and finance sectors. She highlights the advantageous salary levels, which consistently surpass those found in most other Southeast Asian nations.

Furthermore, Singapore’s comparatively low tax rates, when contrasted with European standards, allow individuals to retain a significantly larger portion of their earnings. She firmly believes that, in terms of overall quality of life, Singapore remains exceptionally difficult to surpass. Despite these positives, she identifies the escalating cost of living as the most pressing challenge for expatriates. The primary driver of this increase is the soaring cost of rental accommodation.

Amandine points out that rental expenses can now consume as much as 50% of an individual’s income, a figure she deems exorbitant. She estimates that a single expatriate requires a monthly income of between S$6,000 and S$8,000 to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. The situation is further complicated by recent governmental policies, including the increase in the minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass applicants to S$6,000 per month, set to take effect next year.

This adjustment has undeniably tightened the job market for foreign workers. While Singapore remains receptive to attracting skilled talent, the selection process has become noticeably more stringent. Despite these evolving circumstances, Amandine reaffirms her willingness to relocate to Singapore in 2026, albeit with adjusted expectations. She acknowledges that the Singapore of today is different from the one she first encountered, and a prospective move would require a more realistic assessment of the financial implications.

The increased competition for jobs and the higher cost of living necessitate careful planning and a clear understanding of the current landscape. However, the fundamental advantages that initially drew her to Singapore – the safety, the international environment, the career opportunities, and the overall quality of life – continue to hold significant appeal. She believes that while Singapore is no longer the effortless paradise it once seemed, it remains a compelling destination for those prepared to navigate its challenges.

The city-state’s continued economic dynamism and strategic location in Asia ensure its enduring attractiveness as a global hub for business and innovation. The changes, while substantial, do not negate the underlying strengths that make Singapore a desirable place to live and work. The key, she suggests, is to be fully informed and prepared for the realities of the current market





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