Singapore Stocks Slide as Bumitama Plunges on Haze Law and AI Caution

Singapore shares fell sharply with Bumitama down 26.9% on Transboundary Haze Pollution Act notices while the STI dropped 5.3% amid AI investment skepticism.

The Straits Times Index recorded a sharp 5.3% month-on-month decline as of 26 October, driven by a combination of regulatory scrutiny and shifting investor sentiment regarding technology valuations. The broader market retreat was largely anchored by significant losses among major commodity and industrial players, with Bumitama Agri Resources experiencing the steepest single-stock drop of 26.9% following legal notices under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.

Haze Law Impacts Major Commodities

Regulatory enforcement under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act directly triggered substantial market corrections for several listed plantation giants. Bumitama Agri Resources was hit hardest with a 26.9% valuation drop, followed closely by First Resources which fell 25.1%. Global trading firm Wilmar also faced significant pressure, closing down 16.6% as investors reassessed the financial risks associated with environmental compliance and litigation in the sector.

Also read Asia Markets Rally as Investors Pivot from US AI Stocks to Undervalued Chinese and Indian Equities

Investor Caution on AI Returns

Broader market pessimism was compounded by growing skepticism surrounding the profitability of artificial intelligence investments, causing a ripple effect across the local exchange. This cautious sentiment was further exacerbated by the cancellation of Firmus's $6.4 billion initial public offering in Australia, which signaled potential cooling in the tech and venture capital sectors. The loss of such a major deal removed a key confidence booster for regional tech-focused equities.

Industrial and Tech Sectors Lead Declines

Individual stock performance reflected deep weakness in the engineering and technology segments, with CSE Global leading the downside at a 29.4% decline. UMS Holdings also suffered a significant 25.8% drop, while AEM Holdings fell 24% and Frencken decreased by 23.3%. These losses highlight the intense pressure on high-growth tech and industrial firms as market participants pivot away from speculative assets toward more stable value plays.

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Defensive Stocks Provide Market Support

In stark contrast to the tech and commodity rout, defensive assets and real estate investment trusts provided essential support to the index, particularly those linked to the Jardine group. DFI Retail surged 9.4% and Jardine Matheson rose 8.2%, demonstrating the flight to quality among investors. Hongkong Land also contributed positively with a 3.1% gain, buffering the broader market against deeper losses.

REITs and Insurers Show Mixed Results

The real estate investment trust segment remained resilient with CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rising 2.2% and Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust gaining 1.7%. Suntec REIT and Centurion Accommodation REIT also posted modest gains of 1.5% and 1.0% respectively. However, the insurance sector faced headwinds as Great Eastern reported a 72% plunge in third-quarter profit to $80.43 million, weighed down by the financial impact of its Indonesia sale.