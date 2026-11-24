Five men face charges in Singapore for illegal food delivery work and account sharing. MOM warns of fines up to 20,000 SGD and jail time for platform labor violations.

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore has launched a strict enforcement campaign against illegal platform labor, resulting in criminal charges against five men involved in unauthorized food delivery operations. This crackdown targets both foreign workers lacking valid permits and locals who facilitate these illicit activities by lending their accounts. The Ministry explicitly stated that it views such offenses with extreme severity and will pursue legal action to maintain workforce integrity.

Details Of Illegal Platform Employment Charges

Five individuals appeared in court on November 24 to face employment offenses under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. The charge sheets detail that Zhang Jiaqi, a twenty-eight-year-old Chinese national, operated as a food delivery rider from February to September 2025 without a valid work pass. Similarly, Malaysian national Chan Sikeen, aged thirty-five, engaged in the same unauthorized work between May and July 2025.

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These two foreigners allegedly bypassed legal requirements by utilizing food delivery accounts that were registered to Singaporean citizens. The Ministry emphasized that self-employed foreigners are prohibited from working without the proper documentation. Violations of these regulations expose offenders to significant legal consequences, including substantial financial penalties and imprisonment.

Singaporeans Charged With Abetting Offenses

The remaining three defendants are Singaporeans charged with abetting these illegal activities by facilitating access to their delivery platforms. Tan Teck Lye, twenty-six, permitted an individual named Zhang Tianhua to work as a foodpanda delivery rider from January to June 2025. Tan faces additional charges for conspiring to cheat foodpanda by allowing Zhang Tianhua to utilize Chun Kah Hui's account.

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This specific alleged offense involved completing 2,321 food deliveries between February and June 2025. The fifth defendant, Muhammad Zhafran Mohamed Nasir, aged thirty-five, allowed another person to use his Deliveroo account to work as a rider between October 2024 and January 2025. These charges highlight the Ministry's focus on holding account holders accountable for the misuse of their identities.

Severe Penalties And Legal Consequences

The Ministry of Manpower reiterated that foreigners convicted of working without a valid work pass as self-employed platform workers face a fine of up to 20,000 Singapore dollars, imprisonment for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, these individuals will be barred from working in Singapore in the future. This strict penalty structure serves as a strong deterrent against unauthorized labor participation.

The legal framework aims to protect the local workforce and ensure fair competition within the gig economy. By targeting both the foreign workers and the Singaporean nationals who enable the scheme, the government seeks to eliminate the black market for platform labor. The Ministry warns that all parties involved in such conspiracies will face the full weight of the law.

Public Reporting And Next Legal Steps

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious employment activities through the Ministry's Report an Infringement eService. This tool allows citizens to contribute to enforcement efforts by alerting authorities to potential violations. The cases against the five men are scheduled to be heard again in January, marking the next phase of judicial proceedings.

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These developments signal a tightening of regulatory oversight for the digital platform sector in Singapore. The Ministry continues to stress that legitimate employment channels must be strictly followed. Compliance with work pass regulations is mandatory for all individuals seeking to participate in platform-based work within the country.