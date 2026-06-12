Singapore strives to keep its semiconductor edge amid rising Asian competition

The city‑state produces one in ten chips worldwide and a fifth of equipment output, but faces growing pressure from regional rivals. By focusing on mature, reliable nodes and deep ecosystem support, Singapore aims to remain a trusted hub while investing billions in research, automation and talent development.

Singapore accounts for about one tenth of the world’s chip output and roughly one fifth of global semiconductor equipment production, a share that translates into six percent of the nation’s gross domestic product and employment for more than thirty five thousand workers.

The sector, which began in 1968 with multinational manufacturers setting up assembly lines, has matured into a full‑fledged ecosystem that covers design, wafer fabrication, packaging, testing and the manufacture of specialised equipment. Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, highlights the breadth of this ecosystem as a core advantage. US designers such as Broadcom and Marvell maintain research and design facilities in the city‑state, while firms like Qualcomm and Taiwan’s MediaTek also operate local teams.

Further down the value chain, GlobalFoundries, Micron and United Microelectronics Corporation run advanced wafer fabs that serve automotive, artificial intelligence and other high‑growth markets. Singapore is home to four of the top ten outsourced assembly and test providers, a segment that has become increasingly critical as chip architectures grow more complex.

The nation does not aim to compete for the most advanced sub‑three nanometre nodes, which remain the domain of Taiwan and South Korea, but instead focuses on mature, specialty and differentiated technology nodes where reliability, yield and ecosystem depth are paramount. These chips, built on proven processes, are integral to vehicles, Wi‑Fi routers, home appliances and industrial robotics.

Ang stresses that Singapore competes in the lanes that matter for supply‑chain resilience, positioning itself as an indispensable hub rather than trying to copy the strategies of larger manufacturing centres. However, the country faces mounting pressure from neighbouring Asian economies that are offering generous incentives, new industrial parks and competitive land, energy, water and talent packages to lure semiconductor investors.

Ang warns that Singapore must continuously prove that it can deliver the right economics and capabilities while also upskilling its workforce, enabling local firms to move up the value chain and supporting research in emerging areas such as advanced packaging, power electronics and photonics. In response to these challenges, the government has earmarked thirty seven billion Singapore dollars under the Research Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan to reinforce the sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that new projects must strengthen Singapore’s role in global supply chains and generate quality employment. One flagship investment, a five hundred million US dollar facility, is expected to create roughly one thousand jobs and boost capabilities in automation, digitalisation and AI‑enabled manufacturing.

While competition for investment intensifies across the region, Ang suggests that Singapore should view its neighbours not solely as rivals but as partners, helping to link capabilities throughout Southeast Asia and attract collective investment to the broader region





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Semiconductor Industry Singapore Supply Chain Resilience Mature Technology Nodes Regional Competition

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