Singapore Study: Most Overqualified Workers Choose Roles Voluntarily

A Ministry of Manpower study in Singapore found that while nearly one in five workers holds qualifications beyond their job requirements, the vast majority have chosen these roles for reasons like work-life balance or higher pay, indicating a robust job market that absorbs graduates and evolving employer hiring priorities.

A recent analysis by Singapore 's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has revealed that a significant portion of the nation's workforce, specifically 19.4% of resident workers in 2025, possesses qualifications exceeding the requirements of their current roles. This marks a noticeable uptick from the 16.3% recorded a decade prior.

Crucially, the study underscores that this phenomenon is overwhelmingly a matter of personal volition, rather than a reflection of limited job opportunities matching individuals' educational backgrounds. The overwhelming majority of those identified as overqualified, approximately nine out of ten, or 17.7% of the total resident workforce, consciously opted for these positions. The motivations behind this choice are diverse, encompassing a desire for a better work-life balance, the pursuit of flexible working arrangements, alignment with personal interests, or the attraction of higher remuneration, particularly within sales-oriented professions. Conversely, a scant 1.7% of workers indicated an inability to find employment that better suited their qualifications, a figure that has consistently remained below the 3% threshold for the past ten years, suggesting a generally robust job market for those seeking roles commensurate with their skills. Further corroboration for these findings comes from a parallel survey conducted by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in collaboration with the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design. This separate poll, which surveyed 1,100 residents in October 2025, indicated that 22.5% of respondents perceived themselves as overqualified for their jobs. Of this group, a substantial 85.5% stated that their employment situation was a deliberate choice, with many citing the need to balance caregiving responsibilities for young children or elderly family members as a primary driver. The phenomenon of overqualification is generally more pronounced in advanced economies characterized by a higher prevalence of tertiary-educated individuals. Singapore stands out in this regard, with 64% of its resident workforce holding tertiary qualifications in 2025, a figure significantly exceeding the average of 41.2% observed across other high-income nations. Despite this elevated level of educational attainment, Singapore's overqualification rate of 19.4% remains comparatively lower than the 21.6% average seen in economies with similar developmental profiles. In a joint statement, both the MOM and NTUC emphasized that these statistics demonstrate Singapore's sustained capacity to create high-skilled employment opportunities. They further noted that the observed increase in overqualification is moderate and aligns with global trends, rather than signaling a deficit of suitable roles. The proportion of jobs demanding tertiary qualifications, at 64.2%, closely mirrors the percentage of degree holders within the workforce, indicating a reasonable match. Moreover, tertiary-educated workers have experienced consistent income growth, with median monthly salaries escalating from $5,800 to $7,605 over the last decade. This trend suggests that the labour market has effectively absorbed the growing number of graduates, who continue to exhibit positive employment outcomes. While younger workers, particularly those aged 34 and below, are disproportionately represented among the overqualified, the study anticipates that many will transition into roles better aligned with their qualifications as they accumulate experience. Overqualified individuals are frequently found in sales, administrative, and financial sectors, where initial roles can offer substantial earning potential or serve as stepping stones for career advancement. Other common occupations include clerical positions and private-hire driving. The MOM highlighted that routine and administrative tasks may face increasing automation due to AI, prompting workers to acquire new skills for analytical or interpersonal roles. Simultaneously, hiring practices are evolving, with nearly 80% of job vacancies in 2025 prioritizing relevant experience and specific skills over academic qualifications, suggesting that formal overqualification may not be a significant impediment in practice. Nonetheless, employers continue to grapple with shortages in specialized fields like data science and engineering, leading to increased workloads and missed opportunities. The government and its tripartite partners are actively working to bridge this gap through enhanced skills development and job matching initiatives, including career conversion programs and the consolidation of SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore





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