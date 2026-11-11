Singapore Survey Reveals Gap Between Support for Autism and Personal Acceptance

A Singapore Management University study shows most Singaporeans back equal opportunities for autistic people, yet fewer feel comfortable with autistic neighbours, colleagues or partners.

Singapore Management University's Being.Me survey of 3,153 respondents found that while nine in ten Singaporeans support equal opportunities for people with autism, only about four in ten feel comfortable with an autistic partner, and 88.5 percent are uneasy about having an autistic neighbour. The study highlights a disconnect between public support for inclusion and personal acceptance of autistic individuals in everyday life.

Survey Methodology and Key Findings

The survey, conducted between August and September, used in‑person interviews, online questionnaires, phone calls and email outreach. Respondents included people with autism, family members, acquaintances and those with no direct contact. Over 400 participants were in hiring positions, yet the study did not probe the specific reasons behind potential hiring hesitations.

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Results show that 97.5 percent of respondents have heard of autism, but 69.5 percent admit they know less than half about the condition. Despite this knowledge gap, nine in ten believe autistic people can succeed at work with appropriate support, and a similar proportion support their right to university education and marriage.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Inclusion

Rosie Ching, principal lecturer of statistics at SMU and lead researcher, explained that acceptance becomes more complicated when autism is brought closer to personal life. "We may support equal opportunities in principle, but feel differently when asked to imagine an autistic person as our neighbour, colleague or life partner," she said.

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Bernard Chew, chief executive of Saint Andrew's Autism Centre, noted that the findings confirm the organisation's concerns that awareness has not yet translated into genuine inclusion. "Many still do not understand enough about the challenges of living with autism," Chew said, urging Singaporeans to take time to hear the stories of those affected.

Implications for Workplaces and Schools

Employers expressed uncertainty about the support required for autistic employees, including training needs, cost implications and who would provide assistance. The study suggests that supervisors must be trained to engage with autistic staff and that employees need clear points of contact for support.

In education, while nine in ten respondents support autistic students attending mainstream universities, only about six in ten disagree that inclusion could adversely affect other students' learning. The research team calls for better support for schools and teachers to address lingering reservations about inclusive classrooms.

Calls for Public Education and Outreach

Both Ching and Chew emphasised the need for increased public education to dispel misconceptions, such as the belief that people can "grow out" of autism. They urged the community to create more everyday contact opportunities with autistic individuals in work, school and neighbourhood settings to reduce stigma and foster genuine inclusion.

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The National Council of Social Service's Public Attitudes Study, conducted in 2019 and 2023, also found that 85.7 percent of respondents believe autistic people face stigma or discrimination, underscoring the urgency of the issue.

As Singapore moves toward a more inclusive society, the Being.Me survey provides a clear roadmap: increase awareness, provide concrete workplace and educational support, and encourage personal interactions to bridge the gap between support and acceptance.