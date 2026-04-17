Singapore Syariah Court Welcomes First Female Hakams, Emphasizing Merit and Empathy

Singapore's Syariah Court has appointed two women, including Dr. Rohana Ithnin, to its Hakam panel, a move that signifies increased inclusivity and a focus on merit-based roles. Dr. Ithnin, a seasoned professional with decades of experience, highlights the importance of empathy, wisdom, and fairness in facilitating amicable divorces and supporting families through difficult times. The expansion of the Hakam and Child Representative panels aims to enhance the court's child-centric and therapeutic justice approach, fostering better outcomes for families.

Singapore's Syariah Court has taken a significant step towards greater inclusivity with the appointment of two women to its Hakam panel, a body traditionally composed exclusively of men. Dr. Rohana Ithnin, one of these pioneering appointees, expressed that her focus is not on being a trailblazer due to her gender, but rather on the profound responsibility entrusted to her.

At 63, she emphasizes that true value lies not in gender, but in the adherence to core principles such as empathy, wisdom, and fairness. These appointments, which occurred on Friday, April 17, 2026, during the Syariah Court's Hari Raya celebration, mark a notable shift in the court's composition.

A Hakam serves as a crucial facilitator in the divorce arbitration process within the Syariah Court, guiding disputing couples towards either reconciliation or an amicable dissolution of their marriage. Dr. Rohana highlighted how the inclusion of women on this panel broadens the choices available to couples seeking a Hakam.

She believes this expanded selection can foster a more conducive environment for open communication, as some individuals may feel more comfortable engaging with a female Hakam. While acknowledging the increasing inclusivity within Islamic institutions, such as the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) Fatwa Committee and now the Hakam panel, Dr. Rohana stressed that such advancements are fundamentally rooted in merit.

She believes that contributions, knowledge, and dedicated service are the true benchmarks for these roles. For her, the paramount aspect is to execute this responsibility with diligence and care, particularly given the emotionally charged and complex nature of family disputes.

With three decades of experience working with individuals and families, Dr. Rohana has witnessed firsthand the multifaceted challenges of marital conflicts, extending beyond legal intricacies to deep emotional distress. The opportunity to join the Hakam panel was perceived by her as a chance to contribute more profoundly to the well-being of families.

She recognizes that each Hakam possesses distinct strengths, and she intends to leverage her background in counseling and her comprehensive understanding of Islamic principles to enhance the divorce arbitration process. Complementing this evolution, the court's child-centric and therapeutic justice approach was further strengthened by an expanded Child Representative Panel.

This panel comprises seasoned professionals dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of children throughout divorce proceedings. A media release from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) underscored the far-reaching importance of achieving amicable divorces, emphasizing their role in preserving parent-child relationships and facilitating effective co-parenting post-dissolution, especially when children are involved.

At the Hari Raya celebration, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, delivered a speech acknowledging the Syariah Court's transformation. He noted that the court has transcended its purely adjudicative function, evolving into a space for guidance and support through collaboration with asatizah, counselors, social service agencies, and community stakeholders.

Assoc Prof Faishal also remarked that the expansion of both the Hakam and Child Representative panels signifies an enhanced capacity to better serve families and offer more comprehensive support to couples navigating difficult marital circumstances. The court's commitment to adapting and evolving is evident in these developments, aiming to provide more holistic and inclusive assistance to individuals and families in Singapore.





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