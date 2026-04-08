Singapore Taxi and Platform Workers Welcome Cash Payout Amid Rising Fuel Prices, But Seek More Support

Taxi and platform workers in Singapore are receiving a S$200 cash payout to offset rising fuel prices, but many say the relief is insufficient, calling for more support to address the financial strain caused by global oil price increases and structural challenges within the industry. The government announced the payout, designed to help drivers cope with the escalating fuel costs triggered by the war in Iran. Drivers express concerns about the short-term nature of the aid and suggest further measures are needed.

Taxi and platform workers in Singapore have cautiously welcomed a government announcement of a S$200 cash payout aimed at easing the financial burden caused by escalating fuel prices . While acknowledging the gesture, many drivers express concerns that the support may only offer short-term relief, given the sustained increase in operating costs linked to global oil price hikes.

Ms Christina Lin, a full-time private-hire driver, described the payout as “much appreciated” and helpful, particularly given the global nature of the issue. She currently faces an additional S$12 daily fuel expense due to rising oil prices. Although the payout will not fully cover her increased monthly costs, she views it as a bonus, prompting her to be more selective about accepting jobs, particularly those involving longer distances. Ms. Lin highlighted the inadequacy of the current 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares and suggested it should be raised further to help drivers cope until fuel prices stabilize. This situation is the consequence of the war in Iran. The acting Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, announced the cash disbursement during a parliamentary session, specifying that it will be provided to active platform workers, private-hire drivers, and taxi drivers by the end of the month. To be eligible, platform workers must have net earnings from platform work exceeding S$500 per month from December 2025 to February 2026. The relief package also extends to all taxi drivers who held a hire agreement with a taxi operator during the same period. The market reaction has been swift, with Grab implementing a temporary fuel surcharge increase to 90 cents and a 40-cent surcharge on passenger fares, followed by similar adjustments from Tada and Gojek. The sentiment among the drivers interviewed by CNA reflects a mixed response. Many appreciate the government's support but underscore the need for further measures if fuel prices remain elevated. Louis, a full-time private-hire driver, emphasized that the S$200 payout only partially offsets the increased costs, which can amount to S$150 to S$250 per month. He has also shifted his work approach, becoming more selective with trips to minimize idle time and fuel consumption. Despite the assistance offered by platforms like Grab, Louis expressed concerns about the short-term and conditional nature of such measures and called attention to the structural challenges. He pointed out the demand imbalances, which can lead to empty runs and reduced cost efficiency. Ultimately, fuel is just one part of the equation, the bigger issue is overall cost efficiency and earnings sustainability for drivers. Yusuf Azan, a part-time private-hire driver, views the payout as an income buffer, which could offset about 10 per cent of his monthly operating expenses and is currently paying at least 35 per cent more for fuel. Mr. S Lim, a full-time ComfortDelGro taxi driver, described the payout as 'not enough, but better than nothing'. ComfortDelGro drivers can pump fuel at designated in-house kiosks at discounted rates. Even with these discounts and a daily rental cost, Mr. Lim’s working hours remain unchanged, although he noted passenger booking behavior is more of a concern than the rising fuel costs. The drivers are trying to overcome the fuel price crisis by different means, yet still they are worried about it





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Fuel Prices Taxi Drivers Platform Workers Singapore Government Aid Cost Of Living Transportation Oil Prices Financial Support Income

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