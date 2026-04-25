Singapore Teacher Charged Over $4,800 for a $1.50 Hot Dog Bun Due to PayWave Error

A Singaporean early childhood educator experienced a shocking error with a PayWave transaction, being charged S$4,801.50 for a hot dog bun costing S$1.50. The bakery eventually refunded the amount, and the teacher is now using the experience to raise funds for charity.

A Singapore an early childhood educator, Melissa, shared a startling experience on TikTok after a PayWave transaction error resulted in her being charged S$4,801.50 for a single hot dog bun costing just S$1.50.

The incident, detailed in a video posted on April 21st, began at a local bakery where Melissa intended to purchase the inexpensive bun. Immediately following the transaction, the bakery staff member reacted with alarm, exclaiming the incorrect amount in Mandarin. Melissa initially assumed the error was a minor one, perhaps an extra zero added to the bill, resulting in a charge of S$15.

However, the situation quickly escalated as the bakery employee entered a state of distress, blaming Melissa for tapping her card too quickly and questioning why she hadn't checked the amount before completing the transaction. The employee even inquired about Melissa’s high credit card limit. Upon contacting her credit card company, Melissa discovered they were unable to intervene directly, stating the responsibility for a refund lay with the merchant.

The bakery informed her that reversing the transaction wasn’t immediately possible, as it typically takes a day for the charge to appear in their system. This delay understandably heightened Melissa’s anxiety regarding the substantial, incorrect charge. Despite the initial frustration and worry, the story ultimately concluded with a positive outcome. The bakery eventually refunded the full S$4,801.50, effectively giving Melissa her hot dog bun for free.

This unexpected turn of events propelled Melissa to online popularity, significantly increasing her TikTok follower count. She documented the resolution in a follow-up video on April 23rd, celebrating with the purchase of additional buns and conducting a small experiment – visiting other bakeries to observe whether they positioned their payment terminals to allow customers to view the transaction amount before confirming.

Beyond resolving her personal financial mishap, Melissa leveraged the attention garnered by the incident to advocate for broader community support. She issued a public appeal, seeking information about a woman known for providing meals to children in need.

Furthermore, she extended an invitation to bakeries to collaborate with her on a charitable initiative, proposing a sponsorship program to provide free hot dog buns to those less fortunate. This demonstrates a shift from personal grievance to a desire to use her experience to positively impact others. The incident also highlights potential vulnerabilities in contactless payment systems and the importance of merchants ensuring accurate transaction amounts are displayed and verified before completion.

The story has resonated with many, sparking conversations about consumer rights and the need for greater awareness regarding payment security. The unexpected attention also brought to light a separate, unrelated issue of aggressive crow behavior in the Chinatown Complex, with reports of the birds targeting passersby, particularly men with thinning hair, and nesting in roadside trees





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