Singapore Teen Faces Multiple Charges After High-Speed Police Chase and series of Traffic Offenses

A 17-year-old boy in Singapore will appear in court on May 28 charged with numerous traffic-related offenses, including dangerous driving causing hurt, underage driving, and using deregistered vehicles with false licence plates. The charges stem from incidents between January 2025 and January 2026, highlighted by a viral high-speed chase where the teen allegedly drove at 174 km/h on East Coast Parkway, ran red lights, and collided with multiple vehicles before fleeing on foot. The vehicle involved was deregistered and had a fake plate. Additional incidents include driving a deregistered car to Marina Bay Sands and taking his grandmother's car without consent. If convicted, the teen faces significant fines and jail terms for each offense, with penalties varying based on the violation. Authorities stress firm action against illegal driving and urge public vigilance.

A 17-year-old boy in Singapore will face court charges on Thursday (May 28) for a series of serious traffic offenses spanning from January 2025 to January 2026.

The incidents include a high-speed police chase that went viral on social media, involving dangerous driving, underage driving, and the use of deregistered vehicles with false number plates. The chase, which began on January 16, saw the teenager allegedly driving at extreme speeds-up to 174 km/h on the East Coast Parkway (where the limit is 90 km/h) and 96 km/h on Guillemard Road (limit 40 km/h).

He ran multiple red lights and drove against traffic on several roads, including Ubi Avenue 2 and Lorong 28 Geylang. The pursuit ended when the car collided with six stationary vehicles, finally crashing at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South. The teen fled on foot but was later arrested by traffic police. Investigations revealed the car was deregistered and bore a false licence plate.

A vape and pod were found in the vehicle, but the Health Sciences Authority took no further action due to insufficient evidence. For the January 16 incident alone, the boy faces ten charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage, using a vehicle without insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, displaying a false licence plate, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance, failing to obey a police officer, and providing false information.

In an earlier incident on January 8, police discovered the teen driving a deregistered car with a false plate from Haig Road to the Marina Bay Sands carpark. On January 30, 2025, he allegedly took his grandmother's car without permission after finding the key in the unlocked vehicle; he drove it for about an hour before returning it. For these two prior cases, he faces six additional charges.

Authorities emphasized that driving deregistered vehicles or committing serious traffic offenses without a valid licence will be dealt with firmly, and the public is urged to report suspicious activity as road safety is a shared responsibility. If convicted of dangerous driving causing hurt, the teen could be fined up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to two years, or both.

Penalties for other offenses include fines and jail terms: driving while underage (up to S$1,000, up to three months), using a vehicle without insurance (up to S$1,000, up to three months, plus possible disqualification), using a deregistered vehicle (up to S$20,000, up to two years), displaying a false licence plate (up to S$5,000, up to 12 months), failing to stop after an accident (up to S$3,000, up to 12 months), failing to render assistance (up to S$3,000, up to 12 months), using a vehicle without a licence (up to S$2,000), failing to obey a police officer (up to S$1,000, up to three months), providing false information (up to S$5,000, up to six months), and taking a vehicle without consent (up to S$1,000, up to three months).

Repeat offenders may face higher penalties. The case underscores concerns about underage and reckless driving, vehicle regulation enforcement, and the importance of public cooperation in maintaining road safety





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teen Driver Underage Driving Dangerous Driving Deregistered Vehicle False Licence Plate Police Chase Traffic Offenses Singapore High Speed Chase Road Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore residents plagued by construction noise for nearly a decadeResidents of a housing estate near a Singapore college have been subjected to construction noise for over 10 months, causing distress and sleep disturbances

Read more »

Covid-19 Spike in Singapore Urges Thai Public Not to PanicSingapore reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases during the week of May 10 to 16, but Thai health officials have been advised not to panic over the concern, as the NB.1.8.1 variant has already been circulating in Thailand and is now the country's dominant strain.

Read more »

Kurun Tokyo Launches First Overseas Store in Singapore, Showcasing Handcrafted Ballet FlatsJapanese footwear specialist Kurun Tokyo opens its inaugural overseas boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Singapore, unveiling a collection of meticulously crafted ballet flats that blend elegance with sneaker‑like comfort. The launch highlights the brand’s dedication to artisanal techniques, sustainable materials, and a singular focus on perfecting the ballet flat category.

Read more »

Foster parents in Singapore face challenges accessing foster children's medical informationFoster parents in Singapore are facing challenges in accessing their foster children's medical information and booking appointments online due to a change in the system. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has acknowledged the issue and is working to provide foster parents with access to foster children's education and healthcare information through HealthHub and Parents Gateway.

Read more »