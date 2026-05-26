Singapore Tightens AI Grant Rules, Encourages New Skill Sets for Graduates

Singapore's government will act against companies that misuse public AI grants while mistreating workers. It urges graduates to focus on technology‑resistant skills and launches an AI guide for 2,000 retailers to tackle cost and launch challenges.

The Singapore government has affirmed its commitment to ensuring that the burgeoning artificial‑intelligence landscape does not come at the cost of workers' rights . In a recent statement, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau warned that firms which keep receiving public grants to develop AI and AI‑driven solutions while simultaneously engaging in unfair treatment of staff will face decisive action.

The announcement comes as the city‑state plans to accelerate its transition towards an AI‑centric economy, where efficiency gains and innovation will drive future growth. During a sit‑down with CNA reporters, Lau stressed the need for the next generation of professionals to pivot away from what she described as 'safe careers' that are threatened by automation. She urged graduates to prioritise hard‑to‑replace skill sets - such as creative problem‑solving, emotional intelligence, and domain‑specific expertise - that technology struggles to replicate.

The call to arms is aimed at encouraging young talent to up‑skill in areas that will remain in demand even as machine learning and data analytics become more ubiquitous across industries. At the same time, a major initiative was rolled out by enterprise‑support bodies Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The agencies announced a refreshed guide that triples-or more precisely, doubles-the number of AI solutions available for businesses, with a particular focus on the retail sector.

Over 2,000 retailers will gain access to AI‑powered tools designed to ease rising operational costs, shorten product‐to‑market timelines, and better anticipate consumer trends. This push reflects the government's strategy to help small and medium‑sised enterprises stay competitive in a fast‑changing digital marketplace. The policy direction and the rollout of AI resources signal a broader commitment from Singapore's leadership.

By tightening oversight on grant allocation and encouraging responsible employment practices, the Ministry of Digital Development is attempting to strike a balance between fostering innovation and protecting social equity. The shift towards skill development for graduates and immediate application of AI in retail also indicates a pragmatic approach, where the government seeks to create a future workforce that can thrive alongside technology.





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