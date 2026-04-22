Singapore Tightens Regulations on Massage Parlours to Curb Vice

The Singapore Police Force is introducing a new Category 3 licensing regime for open-concept massage parlours to eliminate illegal activities and improve regulatory compliance, with strong backing from the Ministry of National Development.

In a decisive move to curb social disamenities and illicit activities, the Singapore Police Force is overhauling the regulatory framework governing massage establishments. Starting in the second half of this year, the current licensing exemptions for open-concept massage parlours will be officially revoked. These establishments, which have historically operated without formal licenses, will now be required to obtain a Category 3 license under a new regulatory regime. This transition is part of a broader effort to ensure that all such businesses adhere to strict 'fit and proper' standards, effectively closing loopholes that have allowed for the rise of questionable operations within residential neighborhoods.

The regulatory shift introduces a clear categorization system designed to maintain community standards. Category 1 licenses cover establishments in HDB shophouses, shopping centers, and hotels, while Category 2 licenses apply to those situated away from sensitive zones like schools, places of worship, and residential areas. The newly formed Category 3 classification will strictly govern open-concept businesses, mandating that they operate without any private rooms, cubicles, or partitions. Furthermore, operators must obtain verified land-use approvals from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) before commencing operations. These measures are a direct response to a growing trend of vice-related activities that have negatively impacted the quality of life for residents, particularly as the number of unchecked open-concept parlours has increased significantly.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat has signaled strong government support for these measures, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward illicit activity. In a firm message to errant business owners, Minister Chee noted that HDB is prepared to terminate the tenancies of any shop operators found complicit in illegal activities, regardless of whether the property is rented or sold. He highlighted that 36 such evictions have already been carried out since 2025. The Minister reaffirmed that the government is committed to weeding out non-compliant operators to protect the social fabric of Singapore housing estates. This collaborative effort between the police and the HDB serves as a warning to those who attempt to bypass the law under the guise of open-concept massage services, promising a more rigorous enforcement climate moving forward.

To balance these stricter requirements, the government is also looking to streamline the experience for compliant businesses. Operators who demonstrate a strong history of regulatory adherence will be rewarded with longer license tenures of up to five years, replacing the current three-year limit. This move is intended to provide greater certainty for legitimate business owners while allowing authorities to focus their investigative resources on high-risk premises. Additionally, the police are simplifying administrative requirements, such as establishing clear, standardized uniform codes to replace the cumbersome process of individual approval requests. By combining tighter scrutiny on illicit actors with reduced bureaucracy for compliant enterprises, the authorities hope to restore order and safety to the massage industry while maintaining the integrity of Singapore living spaces.





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