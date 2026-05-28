Singapore Tightens Rules on Refrigerants to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Singapore's NEA announces new measures from 2027 to limit high-GWP refrigerants in commercial refrigeration and vehicle air-conditioning, aligning with climate goals.

Singapore 's National Environment Agency ( NEA ) has announced a series of new measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment, as part of the city-state's broader climate goals.

The regulations, which will take effect from July 1, 2027, target large commercial refrigeration systems, transport refrigeration, and air-conditioning in passenger cars and light goods vehicles. These steps are aligned with Singapore's commitment to cut emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 28, in a news release that detailed specific requirements for refrigerants with high Global Warming Potential (GWP), a metric that compares the warming effect of a gas to that of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Under the new rules, from July 2027, any new refrigeration systems typically found in supermarkets must use environmentally friendly refrigerants with a GWP not exceeding 150.

This is a significant reduction from current standards and is intended to curb the potent greenhouse gases that can be hundreds to thousands of times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Additionally, from July 2028, air-conditioning systems in new passenger cars and light goods vehicles will also have to comply with these lower GWP limits.

NEA noted that the later start date for vehicles gives suppliers more time to adjust, as models using lower-GWP refrigerants are not yet widely available in all markets. The new limits are consistent with standards already in place in the European Union and Japan, where low-GWP alternatives are already being adopted. To minimize disruption to businesses, NEA emphasized that the new GWP limits will apply only to new equipment.

Companies can continue using their existing systems until they reach the end of their service life. This phased approach builds on existing industry practices, as several major supermarket operators in Singapore are already using refrigeration systems with lower-GWP refrigerants. Suppliers and manufacturers are also supporting the transition by offering energy-efficient, lower-GWP refrigeration systems.

Furthermore, from July 2027, companies that dismantle centralized commercial refrigeration systems (common in supermarkets), centralized industrial refrigeration for cold rooms, vehicle air-conditioning, and refrigerated trucks must register with NEA and follow proper disposal procedures for spent refrigerants. This formalizes practices already in place at many companies, with service providers in Singapore available to carry out such recovery work. The latest measures cover centralized commercial refrigeration systems and vehicle air-conditioning, and were developed in consultation with suppliers, users, and recycling companies.

NEA stated that the transition away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) is part of a global effort to address climate change. The agency will continue to review its measures to support this transition, taking into account industry readiness and the availability of low-GWP alternatives. These steps are crucial for Singapore to meet its climate targets and contribute to international efforts to reduce global warming





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore NEA Refrigeration Air-Conditioning Greenhouse Gas Emissions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Haidilao Introduces Pig Blood Curd to Singapore Hot‑Pot MenusSingapore's Haidilao adds pig blood curd to its menu nationwide, offering a limited‑time half‑price promotion as the ingredient returns after 27 years.

Read more »

Job Market Slows in Singapore, Hiring Plans Soften Across EconomyBusinesses in Singapore are showing less appetite to hire, with weaker business sentiment over the next six months and softer hiring plans across much of the economy. Manufacturing seems to be holding up better than expected, supported by demand linked to artificial intelligence (AI), especially in semiconductor-related activity. However, gains are uneven and concentrated in select areas rather than broad-based growth.

Read more »

Singapore Tightens AI Grant Rules, Encourages New Skill Sets for GraduatesSingapore's government will act against companies that misuse public AI grants while mistreating workers. It urges graduates to focus on technology‑resistant skills and launches an AI guide for 2,000 retailers to tackle cost and launch challenges.

Read more »

Indian restaurateur faces deportation after Japan tightens visa rulesMr Manish Kumar, who ran a curry house in Tokyo for 18 years, is ordered to leave Japan after immigration authorities refuse to renew his Business Manager visa under new regulations requiring a sixfold increase in minimum capital investment. Critics say the rule change threatens ethnic restaurant owners.

Read more »