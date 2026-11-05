Singapore to End Most Haze Measures by Nov 7 as Inter-Monsoon Rain Lowers Risk

Mask distribution and haze shelters will cease at 6pm on Nov 7, while the haze subsidy scheme ends on Nov 11 and the 28-agency haze task force stands down. The government cites inter-monsoon conditions and more rain for the low transboundary haze risk.

Most of Singapore's haze measures will end by Nov 7, including mask distribution and haze shelters, as inter-monsoon conditions and more rain are expected to keep the risk of transboundary haze low, the National Environment Agency said.

The distribution of haze masks will conclude at 6pm on Nov 7. On the same day and time, air-conditioned rooms at community clubs and selected Residents Committee and Residents Network centres that serve as haze shelters will also close. The 28-agency haze task force will also be stood down. NEA's daily PSI forecast, which has been issued every evening for over two months, will also end on Nov 7.

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Mask distribution concludes

As at Oct 29, close to 30% of eligible Singaporeans including seniors aged 60 and above, pregnant women and children had collected masks from vending machines, community clubs and other points. Mask distribution and haze shelter openings at air-conditioned rooms in community clubs began on Oct 14. This followed PM2.5 levels, the dominant pollutant during haze, surging to very high levels in the western region.

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Haze shelters were also set up in integrated community hubs, Residents Committee Centres and Residents Networks. The PSI forecast for Nov 6 is expected to be in the moderate range of 51 to 80. Nov 11 is the last day for patients to see a doctor under the haze subsidy scheme, which was activated on Oct 12. Under the scheme, eligible Singapore citizens pay no more than $10 for treatment of haze-related ailments.

More than 1,300 private general practitioner clinics and polyclinics are participating in the scheme. As at Oct 31, over 100,000 visits were recorded at GP clinics and more than 60,000 visits at polyclinics, the Ministry of Health said on Nov 5. With improving air quality, the Ministry of Manpower will also stand down its haze-related measures for outdoor workers from Nov 7. Overall, Singapore experienced more than seven weeks of haze in 2026.

Haze period overview

The haze began on Sept 4, when air quality first entered the unhealthy range. Bouts of haze continued to hit the country until air quality improved from around Oct 26. The weatherman said on Oct 29 that changing wind conditions due to the onset of the inter-monsoon will likely lower the risk of transboundary haze affecting Singapore. The inter-monsoon period is characterised by lighter, more variable winds.

Together with wetter conditions over Singapore and nearby areas, the smoke haze situation is expected to improve. Inter-monsoon conditions have been progressively setting in over Singapore and the surrounding region with the weakening of the south-west monsoon. That monsoon season is characterised by winds blowing from the south, which had pushed pollution from fires in Indonesia to Singapore over the past two months.

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Ongoing Indonesian fires

For Nov 6 and the weekend, showers and variable winds should keep the haze situation suppressed, NEA added. While wind conditions have become more favourable alongside more rainfall, fires are still burning in Indonesia. The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre website showed hotspots in Kalimantan and Sumatra on Nov 5 after 5pm.