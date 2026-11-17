Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced Singapore will chair ASEAN in 2027 under the theme Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships, receiving the gavel from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Nov 17. He urged a single ASEAN market, AI and clean energy cooperation, and wider partnerships amid great-power rivalry.

Singapore will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027 and lead the bloc under the theme Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday Nov 17 at the handover ceremony in Manila.

Wong received the ceremonial gavel from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit. Singapore last chaired ASEAN in 2018 and will take the helm as the bloc marks its 60th anniversary next year. The theme responds to intensifying great-power rivalry, a fragmented global economic order and conflicts beyond the region that can affect ASEAN economies, energy supplies, food supplies and people's livelihoods, Wong said.

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Singapore Seeks Single Market And AI

On deeper integration, Wong said ASEAN can do much more to realise the region's full potential, including taking further steps towards a single ASEAN market where businesses can set up and operate more seamlessly across borders. He said a single ASEAN market would give people more opportunities to work, invest and prosper. He urged the bloc to strengthen links in finance, digital technologies and energy, and to harness the power of artificial intelligence and the transition to cleaner energy.

On wider partnerships, Wong said ASEAN must remain open and outward-looking, strengthening ties with its partners and ensuring Southeast Asia remains a region where all countries can engage and cooperate. He noted several diplomatic milestones next year, including the 50th anniversaries of ASEAN's relations with the United States, Canada and the European Union, and the 30th anniversary of ASEAN Plus Three, as chances to deepen practical cooperation and reinforce ASEAN's role as an open and inclusive platform for engagement.

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A more integrated ASEAN will be a more valuable partner to the world, Wong said. And a wider network of partnerships will create more opportunities and help sustain peace and stability in our region, he added.

At a time when the world is becoming more divided, our response is to keep building bridges, to strengthen ties with our partners, many of whom are here, and to ensure that Southeast Asia remains a region where all countries can engage and cooperate, he said. Wong also took stock of ASEAN's progress under the Philippines' chairmanship, describing it as a challenging year for the region and the world.

Under Philippine leadership, ASEAN remained united and continued to move forward with ambition and purpose, he said. Key achievements included the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which seeks to harmonise e-commerce and data privacy rules and is projected to double the region's digital economy to US$2 trillion by 2030. Member states also secured early entry into force of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0 ahead of schedule.

Timor-Leste Joins As Eleventh Member

ATIGA provides crisis-related provisions and commitments on trade in essential goods such as food and medical supplies, while ACFTA 3.0 introduces new cooperation on digital trade, green technology and supply chain resilience. ASEAN also advanced Timor-Leste's full integration into the bloc. Wong addressed Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, saying we are all looking forward to Timor-Leste chairing ASEAN in 2029. The bloc welcomed Timor-Leste as its 11th full member.

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These are significant achievements, they reflect the hard work and commitment of the Philippines and all ASEAN member states, Wong said, thanking Marcos for his leadership. ASEAN turns 60 next year and faces a very different world from the one in which it was created. The bloc was formed on Aug 8, 1967 in Bangkok by five founding members: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Our region was divided by conflict, ideological rivalries and deep suspicions, Wong said.

Yet our founding leaders had the foresight to come together, believing that despite our differences, we could build a better future by working together, he said. Today that conviction has been vindicated, with ASEAN helping keep regional peace, bringing economies closer and creating more opportunities for people. ASEAN will continue to face external pressures that will test its cohesion and unity, Wong said.

Member states cannot control such developments but can decide how to respond by remaining united, deepening cooperation and strengthening their ability to shape their own future, he said. ASEAN's greatest strength has always been its members' willingness to work together despite differences, a spirit that helped the bloc overcome challenges over the past 60 years and will be more important in the years ahead, he said.

Singapore Accepts ASEAN Chairmanship Gavel

It is in this spirit that Singapore accepts the gavel and the chairmanship of ASEAN from the Philippines, Wong said. We hope to work closely with all of you in ASEAN and across all our partners, to build an ASEAN that is united in its purpose, confident in its future, and open to the world. On behalf of the Singapore government and all Singaporeans, I look forward to welcoming all of you to Singapore next year, Wong said.

He said Singapore is honoured to take the chair at this particularly meaningful moment, with ASEAN celebrating its 60th anniversary. Marcos said in his closing remarks that progress endures when each chair builds on what came before and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next. As ASEAN enters its 60th year, it is proper that Singapore should now take its helm, he said.

I am confident that Singapore will lead with a clarity of purpose, steadiness, and commitment to regional cooperation for which it is known, and for which these times demand, Marcos said.