Singapore to Commence Free Trade Talks with East African Community During President Tharman's Tanzania Visit

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced the start of negotiations for a historic free trade agreement between Singapore and the eight‑member East African Community, alongside new cooperation accords on carbon markets, double taxation and capacity building.

Singapore 's president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, announced on Tuesday that his government will launch formal negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the eight‑nation East African Community (EAC).

The declaration was made during a joint press conference with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam, marking the first time Singapore will pursue an FTA with an African bloc and the first time the EAC will negotiate a trade pact with a partner outside the continent. The agreement, if concluded, would link Singapore not only with Tanzania but also with Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda, opening new channels for the exchange of goods, services and investment across both regions.

President Tharman highlighted that the proposed FTA arrives at a moment of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and strained global supply chains. By diversifying their trade networks, both Singapore and the EAC can reduce reliance on traditional markets and tap into emerging sectors such as the digital economy, fintech, and green technologies. He explained that the agreement would improve market access, streamline customs procedures and create a regulatory framework that encourages cross‑border commerce.

In addition, Singapore's position as a gateway to the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market could provide East African exporters with unprecedented entry points to a region that accounts for more than $3 trillion in annual trade. The state visit, the first by a Singapore president to Tanzania, also featured the signing of several bilateral memoranda of understanding aimed at deepening cooperation beyond trade.

A new MOU on carbon markets will see the two countries share expertise on emissions‑trading schemes, jointly identify mitigation projects and mobilise financing for conservation, clean energy and sustainable livelihoods. Another accord on the avoidance of double taxation clarifies taxing rights on cross‑border income, giving businesses greater certainty and encouraging long‑term investment. Additional MOUs focus on capacity‑building for senior Tanzanian officials in areas such as leadership, civil aviation, smart mobility, port management, food safety and water resource management.

President Tharman will later travel to Zanzibar to meet its president, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, further cementing the diplomatic and economic ties that have grown over 45 years of formal relations between Singapore and Tanzania





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