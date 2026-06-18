Singapore to Experience Five Long Weekends in 2027 with Strategic Public Holiday Placement

The Ministry of Manpower has announced the 2027 public holiday schedule, revealing five holidays that fall on Fridays, Sundays, or Mondays, creating extended three-day breaks. Key holidays include New Year's Day, Good Friday, Chinese New Year (plus the following Monday), Hari Raya Haji, and National Day. The Employment Act ensures 11 paid holidays, with options for substitution, extra pay, or time-off-in-lieu for those working on these days.

Singapore will enjoy five extended weekends in 2027, as five public holidays coincide with either a Friday, Sunday, or Monday, as announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday, June 18.

These strategic holiday placements allow residents to maximize leisure time with minimal disruption to the workweek. The holidays include New Year's Day (January 1) and Good Friday (March 26) falling on Fridays, Hari Raya Haji (May 17) and National Day (August 9) on Mondays, and Chinese New Year (February 7) on a Sunday, with the following Monday, February 8, designated as an additional public holiday.

This arrangement creates a series of three-day breaks, ideal for short getaways or extended rest without using extra leave days. Employees covered by Singapore's Employment Act are entitled to 11 paid public holidays annually. For 2027, workers may arrange with their employers to substitute a listed public holiday for another working day, providing flexibility for personal or religious observances.

Those required to work on a public holiday are guaranteed their regular daily wage plus an additional day's pay calculated at their basic rate. Alternatively, employers may offer time-off-in-lieu, a compensatory leave system. This benefit extends to workmen earning over S$4,500 monthly, non-workmen earning above S$2,600, and all managers and executives who work on such holidays. These provisions ensure fair compensation while accommodating business needs.

The early release of the 2027 holiday schedule enables individuals and companies to plan ahead, from vacation bookings to operational staffing. The clustering of holidays near weekends is particularly beneficial for travel and retail sectors, as families take advantage of prolonged breaks.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Chinese New Year with a Monday holiday respects cultural traditions while extending the celebration period. Overall, the calendar reflects a balance between national festivities, workforce rights, and economic considerations, offering predictability for all stakeholders





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Singapore Public Holidays 2027 Long Weekends Singapore Ministry Of Manpower Holiday Calendar Employment Act Holiday Entitlements Chinese New Year Holiday Hari Raya Haji National Day Singapore Paid Public Holidays Time-Off-In-Lieu Holiday Substitution

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