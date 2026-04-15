Singapore to Explore More Underground Spaces for Fuel Reserves, Says Minister

Singapore is looking to expand its underground fuel reserves, utilizing the expertise from the Jurong Rock Caverns, according to Minister Tan See Leng. The nation is focused on energy resilience amidst global uncertainties.

Singapore is poised to expand its utilization of underground spaces for fuel reserves , leveraging the expertise gained from its existing infrastructure. Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology, Tan See Leng, emphasized this strategic direction in a recent Facebook post following a visit to the Jurong Rock Caverns , Southeast Asia's first commercial underground oil storage facility. The Jurong Rock Caverns , operational since 2014, currently boasts a storage capacity equivalent to around nine million barrels, a volume that Dr. Tan likened to the size of a nine-story building. This facility, located 150 meters below Jurong Island, comprises five caverns and exemplifies Singapore 's proactive approach to energy security and long-term planning. The experience gained over the past decade provides a solid foundation for further exploration of underground storage options, aiming to bolster the nation's fuel reserves and enhance its energy resilience . The minister highlighted the facility as an 'engineering feat' and a testament to Singapore 's foresight in anticipating and mitigating potential disruptions to energy supplies. This proactive stance is particularly crucial in the current global climate, marked by geopolitical instability and disruptions to energy supply chains.

The strategic expansion of underground fuel reserves is a key component of Singapore's broader efforts to ensure energy resilience in an increasingly volatile global landscape. Recognizing the potential for disruptions to energy supplies, as evidenced by recent events in the Middle East, Singapore is actively working to diversify its energy sources and strengthen its strategic reserves. Dr. Tan's Facebook post also underscored the importance of international collaborations in this context, specifically mentioning the ongoing cooperation with Australia to maintain the flow of essential goods, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refined petroleum products. These partnerships are crucial for securing supplies and mitigating the impact of external shocks on Singapore's energy security. Furthermore, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has initiated efforts to secure supplies, strengthen economic resilience, and provide targeted assistance to those most affected by rising fuel prices and supply chain disruptions. The government's multi-pronged approach demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding Singapore's energy future through a combination of strategic planning, infrastructure development, and international cooperation. This holistic strategy aims to minimize vulnerabilities and ensure the continuous availability of essential energy resources, regardless of external circumstances.

Adding to the conversation, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing also emphasized the importance of proactive planning in the face of global uncertainties. Following his own visit to the Jurong Rock Caverns, Mr. Chan highlighted the potential for disruptions to energy and supply chains and stressed Singapore's commitment to building up stockpiles and exploring low-carbon solutions to further enhance energy resilience. This proactive approach includes the Jurong Rock Caverns, which are integral to Singapore's long-term energy strategy. The ongoing efforts of the Singaporean government highlight a comprehensive strategy designed to navigate complex global circumstances. As global dynamics shift and potential vulnerabilities arise, Singapore’s ongoing emphasis on expanding and fortifying its underground fuel reserves reinforces its dedication to securing a stable energy future. Both Minister Tan and Minister Chan's endorsements of the cavern system demonstrates Singapore's commitment to strategic investments and forward-thinking initiatives to ensure the nation's energy security amidst evolving global challenges. By investing in these underground spaces, Singapore demonstrates a proactive attitude toward future-proofing energy supplies, guaranteeing its place as a robust economy and ensuring it can withstand various forms of disturbance or global crisis.





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