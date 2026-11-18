The US announced new export controls on advanced AI chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil. Singapore will facilitate US checks and Malaysia will seek clarification and ensure compliance.

The United States on Nov 16 announced new export controls for advanced semiconductor chips, typically used to train artificial intelligence models. The rules affect several countries including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brazil, which the US Department of Commerce said present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion.

Under the new rules, a license will be required to export such chips to these countries. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Nov 17 that the Government can facilitate checks by the US on companies in the city-state to address concerns over how advanced chips are deployed. While Singapore does not enforce other countries export controls, it will take clear and firm action against businesses that use the Republic to circumvent them or that breach its laws.

Also read US Tightens AI Chip Export Rules for Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil

Singapore Will Facilitate US Chip Checks

We want to uphold the rule of law and we want to uphold Singapore reputation as a trusted business hub, he said after the ASEAN Summit in Manila. PM Wong noted that the vast majority of advanced chips recorded as sales to Singapore never actually cross its borders, and are transshipped straight to final destinations.

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While Nvidia reported Singapore accounted for 22 percent of its global revenue from chip sales, only 1 percent of the chips are actually used in the country, statistics from 2025 show. With the new measures, there will be some impact on transshipment volumes, but I think we can manage that impact, PM Wong said. The Government is more concerned about chips that come into Singapore and are used by local companies and data centres, he added.

Use and deployment of these chips in Singapore are tracked. We know exactly how they are deployed within data centres in Singapore itself, he said. If there are US concerns, the Government can facilitate checks in Singapore by US authorities. Singapore has already worked with US checks before, including a June 2025 on-site post-shipment verification at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company.

This followed an independent probe that the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs initiated in February 2025 into several companies, in which Megaspeed and Alice Huang were investigated over potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences. Huang was barred from re-entering Singapore. On Nov 17, Singapore and the US agreed to follow up on practical arrangements to facilitate continued trusted access to advanced US technologies for Singapore users.

At a meeting between Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler, the two leaders acknowledged the strong track record of cooperation between government agencies on both sides. They also agreed to remain in close communication on this and other issues of mutual interest, said a statement issued by MDDI on Nov 18.

Regional Impact on Data Centre Investment

Teo said Singapore is studying the US chip export curbs and seeking trusted access for legitimate firms. Malaysia Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Wednesday (Nov 18) that Malaysia data centre operators should comply with the new US restrictions on advanced AI chips. Malaysia has emerged as a regional data centre hub, attracting nearly US$100 billion in investments since 2021, but analysts warn tighter scrutiny of AI chip deployment could slow growth in the sector.

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Johari told Reuters he was unclear how the new rules would impact financing requirements of individual firms, but data centre players should comply with the US rules on chips, which were considered strategic assets. Malaysia remains open to investment, and the new US rules and regulation will give investors and partners clear direction when operating in Malaysia, he said.

In separate remarks to Malaysian media, Johari said Malaysia would seek clarification from US authorities on the restrictions, particularly on licensing and the provision of data centre services to third parties. Malaysia will inform all 117 approved data centre projects in the country to ensure compliance once the requirements are communicated, he said, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Malaysia Investigates Megaspeed Cloud Unit

Firms whose transactions involve customers from non-US countries could require more extensive due diligence and know-your-customer checks by US authorities, he was quoted as saying. Malaysia has yet to receive evidence that data centre tenants in Malaysia had traded or re-exported chips in violation of US rules, he said. If they re-export, we want to know who, and they have to come up with the manifests they submitted. Only then can we proceed.

We cannot simply accuse, he said. Malaysia is investigating the local unit of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which is facing a US probe into whether it was used to circumvent export controls on AI chips. Megaspeed, a customer of AI chipmaker Nvidia, has denied the allegations, saying it takes its US compliance obligations extremely seriously.