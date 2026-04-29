Singapore to Host 2029 SEA Games, Announces Major Athlete Support Boost

Singapore has been confirmed as the host of the 2029 SEA Games and is significantly increasing support for its athletes through expanded training programs, increased funding, and enhanced specialist services. The initiatives aim to maximize performance at the Games and foster long-term sporting excellence.

Singapore has been selected to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2029, marking a significant return of the event to the nation after a 14-year hiatus.

This announcement is accompanied by a comprehensive series of initiatives designed to bolster the performance of Singaporean athletes in preparation for the Games and beyond. A key component of this preparation involves increased support for athletes through the Singapore Sport Excellence (spex) program. An additional 200 athletes across various sports disciplines will receive full-time equivalent training support, enabling them to dedicate themselves fully to their athletic pursuits.

This funding will be strategically allocated to facilitate high-level training camps, access to specialized technical expertise, increased participation in competitive events, and the implementation of sport-specific performance enhancement programs. These programs are being developed in close collaboration with head coaches and the National Sports Associations (NSAs) to ensure they are tailored to the unique needs of each sport.

The overarching goal is to create an environment where Singaporean athletes can thrive and achieve their full potential on the international stage, particularly with the added motivation of competing on home soil. The commitment to athlete development extends beyond direct training support. Recognizing the importance of a holistic approach, the High Performance Sports Institute (HPSI) will be significantly expanded. The specialist workforce within HPSI will grow by approximately 40 percent, reaching a total of 110 specialists.

This expansion will provide athletes with access to a wider range of sport scientists, who can offer crucial insights and optimizations to enhance performance. The margins for victory at the world and continental levels are often incredibly narrow, and even small improvements in training, technique, or recovery can make a decisive difference. The HPSI will also enhance its Athlete Life Management capabilities, offering dedicated support to athletes navigating significant life transitions.

This includes guidance on education, career development, and other personal matters, ensuring athletes have the resources they need to balance their sporting careers with their overall well-being. Furthermore, the authorities are committed to strengthening the capabilities of the NSAs, providing them with resources to enhance their technical expertise in coaching and other critical areas. This will involve recruiting additional coaches and specialist staff, as well as implementing initiatives to raise coaching standards and expertise.

The aim is to ensure that NSAs have the governance and operational capabilities necessary to effectively deliver high-performance programs and support their athletes. The Singaporean government’s dedication to sports excellence is further demonstrated through existing programs like spex, launched in 2013, which provides financial support to top athletes through monthly stipends, training allowances, and competition funding.

Building on this foundation, the spexPotential scheme has been introduced to nurture emerging talent and prepare athletes for the spexScholarship program, which offers even more comprehensive support. The number of spexScholars and spexPotential athletes has increased by 50 percent in the past year, now totaling 247. This growth reflects a concerted effort to identify and develop promising athletes at all levels.

In addition to these initiatives, Singapore recently opened a national esports training center, signaling its ambition to compete successfully in the rapidly growing esports arena, particularly at the upcoming Asian Games. The combined effect of these investments and programs is a clear indication of Singapore’s commitment to becoming a leading force in regional and international sports.

The 2029 SEA Games are viewed not only as an opportunity to showcase Singapore’s sporting prowess but also as a catalyst for continued growth and development in the nation’s sports ecosystem. The focus remains firmly on providing athletes with the resources and support they need to excel, both on and off the field





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SEA Games Singapore Sports Excellence Spex Athlete Support HPSI National Sports Associations Esports

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