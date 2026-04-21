Singapore to Implement Stricter Licensing for Massage Businesses by 2026

The Singapore Police Force is set to remove the licensing exemption for open-concept massage establishments by 2026 to combat rising vice-related activities and neighborhood complaints.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has officially announced a significant shift in the regulatory landscape concerning massage establishments across the city-state. Effective from the second half of 2026, the current exemption status for open-concept massage businesses will be abolished. This legislative pivot follows a thorough review by authorities who identified a concerning uptick in vice-related activities and persistent violations of existing exemption conditions.

For years, these establishments were permitted to operate without a full license, provided they adhered to specific guidelines such as maintaining an open floor plan without any partitions, cubicles, or private rooms. However, the rise in public complaints regarding the social disamenities caused by these businesses has necessitated a more robust oversight mechanism. Under the new framework, the current exemption will be replaced by a formal licensing requirement. Prospective and current operators will be mandated to meet rigorous standards, including obtaining verified land use approvals from the Housing and Development Board (HDB) or the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) before they are permitted to operate. By integrating these strict planning permissions into the licensing process, the authorities aim to ensure that these businesses align with the intended use of the premises and do not detract from the residential quality of the surrounding areas. The SPF has emphasized that this move is essential to maintaining public order and safety, noting that the proliferation of such establishments has caused unnecessary friction in neighborhood communities. Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat expressed strong support for these measures, highlighting the government’s commitment to protecting the integrity of residential estates. He noted that the authorities would work in tandem to identify and eliminate errant operators who disregard local regulations. Whether businesses are located in HDB rental units or privately owned shops, the message remains clear: illegal or disruptive activities will not be tolerated. This crackdown is intended to ensure that the living environment for Singaporean residents remains secure and orderly. By centralizing the regulatory authority and removing the loopholes previously afforded by the exemption status, the government hopes to curb the spread of undesirable activities and ensure that all wellness and massage services operate within a transparent and compliant legal framework





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