Singapore to Launch New Agency to Strengthen Workforce and Skills Ecosystem

A new statutory body, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA), will be established in Singapore to consolidate and expand efforts in career, employment, and training, integrating the functions of SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore.

Singapore is poised to establish a new statutory body, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency ( SWDA ), in the third quarter of this year, following the passage of the Skills and Workforce Development Agency Bill on May 5th.

This agency represents a significant consolidation and expansion of existing efforts to bolster Singapore’s workforce and skills landscape. The SWDA will integrate the functions currently handled by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), while simultaneously broadening its scope to encompass a more comprehensive approach to career guidance, employment support, and training initiatives.

This move is a direct response to the evolving challenges and opportunities presented by a rapidly changing global environment, including accelerating technological advancements, geopolitical uncertainties, and a demographic shift towards an aging population. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng emphasized that strategies effective in the past decade require substantial transformation to become more proactive, anticipatory, and targeted in addressing future needs.

The agency will operate under the joint oversight of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), ensuring a coordinated approach to skills development and employment. Ms. Dilys Boey, currently the chief executive of WSG, has been appointed to lead the SWDA, bringing a wealth of experience to the role. The formation of the SWDA is intended to create a more streamlined and integrated system for workers and employers alike.

For individuals, the agency will provide enhanced support for career planning, skills upgrading, and seamless job transitions, enabling them to adapt to the demands of a dynamic economy. Employers will benefit from strengthened hiring processes and workforce transformation initiatives, facilitated by the integration of skills and labor market data. The agency’s governance structure will involve a board of between seven and fifteen members, appointed by the minister, selected for their relevant expertise and experience.

The SWDA’s mandate extends beyond simply delivering existing services; it encompasses the development of the entire career, employment, and training ecosystem in Singapore, fostering innovation and improving access to high-quality resources. During parliamentary debates surrounding the Bill, numerous Members of Parliament (MPs) voiced concerns and suggestions regarding the practical implementation of the new agency. Questions were raised about simplifying the current complex landscape of schemes, portals, and processes, ensuring a user-friendly experience for both businesses and individuals.

MPs also called for the establishment of clear key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the tangible impact of the agency’s efforts, such as tracking the application of newly acquired skills in the workplace and the enrollment rates in courses aligned with in-demand occupations. Addressing these concerns, Dr. Tan acknowledged the need for a more holistic and effective approach.

He clarified that the merger is not a reversal of the 2016 restructuring, which allowed SSG and WSG to develop specialized capabilities, but rather a necessary evolution to meet the future needs of the workforce. He argued that the 2016 restructuring was appropriate for its time, and the current merger is the right course of action for the future. The goal is to create an end-to-end system that connects skills to jobs more efficiently and accurately.

Dr. Tan also specifically addressed the “first-job gap” faced by fresh graduates and the “career-transition gap” experienced by mid-career Singaporeans, highlighting the agency’s commitment to supporting these critical groups. He emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between education and employment for young people and providing effective support for those seeking to change careers.

The SWDA’s expanded mandate includes supporting innovative solutions and improving access to quality services, signaling a proactive approach to addressing the evolving challenges of the labor market. The agency is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Singapore’s workforce strategy, ensuring that the nation remains competitive and adaptable in the face of global change





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