Singapore will take over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 and lead negotiations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct. ASEAN and China have reaffirmed their commitment to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties until a final code is agreed.

Singapore is prepared to assume leadership of the long-delayed negotiations for the South China Sea Code of Conduct when it takes over the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2027.

This transition marks the next phase in decades of diplomatic efforts to establish a formal framework for managing disputes in one of the world's most contested maritime waterways. ASEAN and China remain committed to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea until a long-awaited code of conduct is finalised, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said.

Also read Philippines Passes ASEAN Chairmanship to Singapore with South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations

Marcos told reporters after the close of the ASEAN summit in Manila that there was a tacit agreement to abide by the declaration. He added that until the code of conduct is ready, finalised and signed by all parties, ASEAN and China have pledged to follow the declaration's guidance.

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Marcos also said ASEAN and China had reaffirmed their commitment to complete negotiations on a substantive and effective code of conduct consistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Negotiations Halted Amid Trust Deficits ASEAN and China have failed to finalize the agreement this year due to significant divergences in positions and the extensive time required for complex discussions.

The Philippines had made the conclusion of these negotiations a central priority during its recent chairmanship of the bloc, a task that will now pass to Singapore. Dr. Ian Storey, a principal fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, emphasized that mutual trust is a prerequisite for success, noting that the trust deficit between the Philippines and China has widened considerably over the past few years.

History And Legal Ambiguity Of The Code

Historical Context and Legal Ambiguity The origins of this diplomatic exercise date back to 1995 ASEAN meetings aimed at managing overlapping maritime disputes without dividing islands. Gregory Poling, director of the Southeast Asia Programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, explained that the goal was to create rules of the road acceptable to all parties.

However, after ASEAN agreed on a draft in 1998, negotiations stalled, leading to the adoption of the non-binding Declaration on the Conduct of Parties as an interim measure. Experts continue to debate whether the current Code of Conduct should be legally binding, a question that remains unresolved among ASEAN members and China.

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Geographical Scope And Territorial Claims Disputed

Geographical Scope and Territorial Claims A fundamental obstacle to progress is the determination of the code's geographical scope, particularly regarding whether accepting specific boundaries implies recognition of territorial claims. Dr. Collin Koh from Nanyang Technological University's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies highlighted the sensitivity of the Paracel Islands, which Vietnam calls Hoang Sa. China opposes including the Paracels in the code's scope, while Vietnam insists on their inclusion, creating a diplomatic impasse.

The ambiguity extends to the South China Sea, where Beijing's expansive claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei, and edge into Indonesia's North Natuna waters. Escalating Tensions and Military Incidents Recent incidents have added urgency to the need for a functional code of conduct. Manila has accused Beijing of aggressive actions within its exclusive economic zone, including dangerous maneuvers and the use of water cannons against resupply missions.

Escalating Tensions And Military Incidents

Conversely, China accuses the Philippines of intruding into what it claims as its territory. On March 5, 2024, Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were observed near the Second Thomas Shoal, illustrating the ongoing friction. Indonesia, while not a claimant state, has also experienced clashes between its coast guard and Chinese fishing boats in its northern waters. Future Outlook and Stakeholder Perspectives As Singapore prepares to lead the talks in 2027, the challenge involves navigating these deeply entrenched positions.

Lazaro noted at the ASEAN Summit that key questions regarding the legal nature of the code remain open. China seeks to include areas within its claimed boundary, potentially covering waters off Malaysia and near Indonesia, which complicates consensus. The success of the next phase of negotiations will depend on whether ASEAN and China can bridge the gap on these core issues without compromising their strategic interests.