Singapore to Pay More to Attract New Bus Captains, But Keeping Them Is the Harder Task

Singapore is prepared to pay more to attract new local bus captains, but the harder task is convincing them to stay. The public bus sector grapples with a shrinking share of local drivers, with the proportion of Singaporean and permanent resident bus captains falling from 54 per cent in 2021 to 41 per cent in 2025.

Singapore is prepared to pay more to attract new local bus captains , but the harder task is convincing them to stay. The public bus sector grapples with a shrinking share of local drivers, with the proportion of Singapore an and permanent resident bus captains falling from 54 per cent in 2021 to 41 per cent in 2025.

To address this, new Singaporean and permanent resident bus captains will receive a S$450 monthly starting salary increase, along with a higher sign-on bonus of S$2,000. However, several bus captains said that while better pay would attract newcomers, the realities of the job catch people off guard. Bus drivers may begin work as early as 3 am to prepare for the first buses leaving depots before dawn, and working hours can be irregular, meal times unpredictable and shifts physically draining.

Many newcomer drivers also said they leave within their first year after discovering the demands involved. The public usually sees bus captains as people who move passengers from one stop to another, but drivers say the role involves far more. Besides operating large vehicles safely, bus captains handle customer service issues, manage emergencies and keep services running on tight schedules. Some are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and may be among the first to respond during medical incidents.

Bus operators are also promising changes beyond pay, including reducing split shifts, shortening continuous driving periods and offering better career progression opportunities. Retaining skilled drivers will likely depend on operators' ability to make the work more sustainable over the long term. Buses don't run on engines alone, they run on people willing to show up before sunrise, navigate traffic safely and carry thousands of commuters to their destinations every day





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Singapore Bus Captains Higher Salary Long Working Hours Gruelling Split-Shifts

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