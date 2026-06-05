Singapore to Release Land for Over 4,700 Private Homes in H2 2026

Singapore will release land for 4,745 new private homes in the second half of 2026, bringing total supply for the year to 9,320 units, as part of efforts to boost housing supply and develop Jurong Lake District.

Singapore will release land for 4,745 new private homes in the second half of 2026, bringing the total confirmed housing supply for the year to 9,320 units.

The announcement was made by Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on June 3, as the government continues efforts to increase housing supply and meet demand. According to Mr Chee, the combined supply from the first and second halves of 2026 is more than 50% higher than the annual average of about 6,100 units released over the past decade.

This decision will increase Singapore's private housing pipeline to around 61,000 units, including about 32,000 units expected to be available for sale within the next two years. Beyond housing numbers, the government is also pressing ahead with plans to transform the Jurong Lake District into Singapore's largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre. A key part of that effort is the upcoming launch of the Town Hall Link white site for tender in July.

The development could yield up to 1,200 homes alongside office space, retail outlets, food and beverage establishments, entertainment offerings, and other complementary uses. In his post, Mr Chee said Jurong Lake District has steadily grown into a hub that combines offices, homes, retail options, and healthcare facilities. He added that attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and Science Centre have strengthened the district's appeal as both a business and lifestyle destination.

The minister also pointed to future transport connectivity as a major advantage. By 2032, the district is expected to be served by four Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines, making it one of the best-connected areas outside the city centre. According to a June 3 report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), analysts believe the increase in supply is a sign of strong developer demand and healthy sales performance in recent residential projects.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at Huttons Asia, said several projects launched this year achieved sell-out rates above 90% during their opening weekends, prompting developers to seek new land opportunities. Meanwhile, Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, Head of Research and Data Analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc, described the Town Hall Link site as a significant step in the development of the Jurong Lake District.

He said the project is a continued effort to bring homes, jobs, and amenities closer together. The latest land sales programme signals that the government is taking a long-term view of housing and urban planning. More homes may help ease supply concerns, but the bigger story lies in how Singapore is reshaping entire districts to reduce reliance on the traditional city centre.

As Jurong continues to grow, residents may find that living, working, and leisure activities increasingly take place closer to home rather than across the island. This integrated approach aims to create a more sustainable and convenient lifestyle for Singaporeans, balancing development with quality of life





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