Singapore has removed or modified 12 Electronic Road Pricing gantries as of Nov 18 ahead of the switch to satellite-based ERP 2.0 charging on Jan 1 2027, with new road markings and on-board unit alerts to guide motorists.

Singapore has removed or modified 12 Electronic Road Pricing gantries as of Nov 18, as the country moves toward satellite-based charging. The Land Transport Authority said workers began taking down non-operational gantries in October.

The gantries dismantled so far include those at Bencoolen Street, Geylang Bahru and Republic Boulevard. Several gantries around the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and along Dunearn Road were also removed or modified. Workers were seen cutting the columns of an ERP gantry at Republic Boulevard during removal works on Nov 18. There are 95 ERP gantries in Singapore.

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ERP Gantry Removal Timeline

Of these, 62 are no longer operational and are being progressively removed or modified. The remaining 33 gantries will continue to charge motorists until Dec 31, 2026. The Land Transport Authority expects all 95 gantries to be removed or modified by June 2027. Work to remove and modify the 62 non-operational gantries began in October and will move to the last 33 gantries from January 2027.

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Not every gantry structure will be taken down. Some will be retained and repurposed to carry devices that support the new system, known as ERP 2. They will support location positioning for ERP charging in areas where satellite signals may be less reliable. Most of the retained structures will be on expressways.

The Land Transport Authority said works will be scheduled progressively, taking into account site and traffic conditions to minimise inconvenience to motorists. The new system, commonly called ERP 2.0, uses global navigation satellite system technology to determine when vehicles pass through a charging location. This removes the need for physical gantries to collect charges. The technology helps the Land Transport Authority respond more quickly to changing traffic flows and better support transport planning.

Satellite Based Charging Launch

Satellite-based charging will begin on Jan 1, 2027, when ERP 2.0 is switched on. Motorists will rely on road markings and on-board unit alerts to know where ERP charges apply. Oval blue ERP symbols are being painted on each lane at charging locations. Arterial and slip roads will have two symbols per lane, while expressways will have three to make them more visible to motorists travelling at higher speeds.

An ERP Charge Zone sign will also mark the start of these areas. Photos show oval blue ERP road markings along Orchard Road. The on-board unit will alert motorists before they enter a charging location. It will show the prevailing charge and confirm the amount charged after they pass through.

It will also inform motorists about the locations where ERP charges apply and the rates being charged. The Land Transport Authority said the markings and signs are being introduced progressively at operational gantries before Jan 1, 2027, so motorists can familiarise themselves with the new arrangements. Removal and modification works are being carried out in stages. The first phase covers the 62 non-operational gantries and began in October.

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ERP Removal Work Stages

The second phase will cover the 33 operational gantries from January 2027. All 95 gantries are expected to be removed or modified by June 2027. The Land Transport Authority said the changes are being rolled out at operational gantries ahead of Jan 1, 2027. Recent removal and modification work has taken place at several locations.

On Nov 3, work was done from Airport Road to KPE southbound. On Nov 11, work covered Sims Avenue to KPE northbound. On Nov 17, work was carried out at the KPE southbound exit to PIE (Tuas). On Nov 18, a non-operational ERP gantry at Republic Boulevard was removed.

The gantries dismantled so far also include those at Bencoolen Street and Geylang Bahru. The transition to ERP 2.0 is a major change for Singapore motorists. Physical gantries are starting to disappear from the roads. In their place, satellite navigation technology will determine when a vehicle passes through a charging location.

New visual cues, including blue oval ERP markings and ERP Charge Zone signs, will help motorists identify charging locations. The on-board unit will provide alerts before, during and after passing a charging point. The Land Transport Authority said the new arrangements are being introduced progressively. This is to help motorists become familiar with the system before satellite-based charging begins.

The agency said works will be scheduled to minimise inconvenience. Motorists will get alerts on the on-board unit before entering an ERP charging location, the ERP charges at the time, and confirmation of the amount charged after they pass the location.