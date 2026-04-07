Singapore to Revamp Return-to-Work Support for Injured and Ill Workers

The Ministry of Manpower is reviewing the support system for workers returning to work after injury or illness, with a focus on early intervention, employer support, and broadening the scope of assistance beyond workplace injuries.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is set to review the existing support system for workers returning to employment after experiencing injury or illness, initiating the process by seeking public input. Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash revealed that over the past five years, an average of approximately 3,800 unemployed residents have left their jobs due to health-related reasons, highlighting the need for a comprehensive review.

The review will encompass strategies to enhance awareness of current 'return-to-work' initiatives, such as those implemented within hospitals, and facilitate improved integration of employment support with workers' safety and health needs. Mr. Dinesh emphasized the importance of providers understanding industry-specific job tasks and new assistive technologies to effectively engage employers in job redesign and modification. Furthermore, the review will explore ways to encourage and equip employers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to accommodate recovering workers through practical arrangements. To foster innovation and collaborative solutions, a Tripartite Alliance for Action on Safety and Health for Employment Longevity is slated to launch in the second half of the year, aiming to crowdsource ideas and best practices. The government's initiatives are in response to concerns raised by Member of Parliament Melvin Yong, who also serves as assistant secretary-general in the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), underscoring the critical role of timely intervention in the return-to-work process. Yong stresses the importance of early intervention, advocating for proactive strategies and structured support to prevent long-term workforce absence, emphasizing that missed opportunities can result in the loss of valuable workers. \The labor movement's recommendations emphasize the significance of vocational rehabilitation and coordinated efforts across healthcare providers, employers, and workers. Personalized plans, tailored to individual functional abilities and job requirements, are central to the strategy. Mr. Yong's speech highlighted the effectiveness of systems that support recovery through work, as opposed to waiting for full recovery. He pointed to international evidence showcasing the importance of early intervention, especially within the first few weeks following an injury or illness. He advocated for early referral to support return-to-work programs, establishing clearer expectations for employers, and fostering collaboration among employers, workers, insurers, and healthcare providers. To bolster employer capabilities, Mr. Yong proposed that the MOM expand the tripartite advisory on reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities, currently in development, to explicitly include workers recovering from injuries and serious health conditions. This expansion should encompass guidance on job redesign and phased return, workplace adjustments, assistive solutions, and the management of productivity during recovery. Recognizing that some workers may be unable to return to their previous jobs, Mr. Yong suggested developing a dedicated pathway back to work for them. This pathway would incorporate targeted skills training aligned with medical capacity, career coaching and confidence-building initiatives, job matching with supportive employers, and transitional employment opportunities. \Mr. Yong also advocated for broadening support beyond workplace injuries to encompass serious non-work-related conditions, stressing that from a worker's perspective, the cause of the illness or injury is less important than their ability to return to work. He proposed a 'time-bound wage support scheme' to incentivize employers to reintegrate workers recovering from serious health conditions. Additionally, the government could address financial barriers by allowing workers to use Medisave to cover assessments related to their condition and fitness to return to work. In response, Mr. Dinesh acknowledged initial 'return-to-work' efforts, including a pilot program spearheaded by Workforce Singapore and public health institutions, named Bounce Back Lab, which ran from 2023 to 2025. This pilot focused on workers recovering from recent health setbacks deemed fit to reenter the workforce, including those facing non-work-related conditions. Participants received personalized career coaching, targeted health advisory services, and emotional support from medical and community social workers. Following the pilot program, healthcare clusters implemented processes to enhance integrated healthcare and employment support. Furthermore, from 2017 to 2021, the Workplace Safety and Health Council conducted another pilot involving 3,700 workers to establish 'return-to-work' capabilities at seven public hospitals, demonstrating a continued commitment to improving the return-to-work processes





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